The Sun News
Latest
24th March 2018 - Men, treat your wives with respect
24th March 2018 - I had bitter love experiences –Femi Kuti
24th March 2018 - Why men don’t forgive infidelity
24th March 2018 - How diabetes, kidney disease cause bedwetting in adults
24th March 2018 - Have sex, live longer
24th March 2018 - Handling workplace stress
24th March 2018 - When Ooni Ogunwusi stormed Ilisan Remo for Oba Sonuga
24th March 2018 - Lost mediation opportunities
24th March 2018 - My belle o; my country o!
24th March 2018 - H-e-l-p, goat has swallowed my voter’s card!
Home / Columns / Men, treat your wives with respect

Men, treat your wives with respect

— 24th March 2018

Dear Nigerian men, respect is not your exclusive right. Your wife is entitled to as much as respect as she accords to you. Let that sink in.

You don’t have the right to demand respect from your wife when all you do is belittle, insult and humiliate her. Your wife is not a donkey that you treat badly. She is your partner, not a beast of burden.

When I hear some people say that men deserve respect more than women, I laugh at their ignorance. Every human being deserves respect irrespective of their gender. How can you claim to love someone when you don’t respect them?

I am telling you now that your wife deserves to be respected. Don’t go about bragging that you have married her and she must do your bidding or go back to her father’s house. You are in for a huge shock.

These days, women don’t bother about such threats because they know who they are, what they bring to the table and what they want from a relationship. Treat her the same way you want to be treated otherwise she will leave you for a better man.

If you disregard your wife’s opinions on issues, don’t consult her when you want to take decisions concerning the family and treat her like she doesn’t matter, you are a very disrespectful man.

You need to stop causing unnecessary frictions and fights in your marriage by ignoring your wife’s inputs. She’s not a piece of furniture you just overlook, she’s your spouse. Respect her and take decisions together with her.   

I know that some of you think that asking the opinions of your wives and working with their suggestions means you are a woman wrapper. That’s a useless narrative. This is how men destroy good marriages by listening to other people who don’t care about what happens in their family.

You say, “If I do what my wife tells me to do, my friends will laugh at me.” Who cares? Are they the ones marrying your wife or taking care of your family? Why do you care so much about what outsiders say about your relationship with your wife?

Respect means different things to different women. If you want to treat your wife with respect, find out from her what she considers a respectful behaviour and what she thinks is disrespect. Don’t wave her feelings aside like most Nigerian men do if you want a peaceful marriage.

One way to treat your wife with respect is to greet her first thing in the morning and find out whether she slept well. Don’t save the “good morning dear, honey, sweetie,” for the small girls you are chasing on Facebook and Instagram. Greet your wife in the morning. Your penis won’t disappear and it won’t make you less of a man.

Respect your wife and stop comparing her to the wives of your neighbours and friends. You don’t know what those men are suffering behind closed doors at the hands of their wives. Stop making your wife feel inferior and abnormal. You are disrespecting her.

It is a huge mistake to compare your wife to another woman. It demeans her uniqueness and can make her start doubting herself. This will make her have difficulties relating to you emotionally, and this can affect your marriage. She may even begin to resent you. You definitely don’t want to be on a woman’s bad side, trust me; I know what I am saying.

When you see your wife as being unique, you will treat her as a special person, with the honour and dignity she deserves. You will see her for who she is, and not as the duplicate of someone else you want her to be. You saw her and married her as she is, so why are you comparing her to someone else?

One of the things that make many Nigerian men disrespect their wives is because they see these women as acquisitions and not assets. They think they did the woman a favour by marrying her and so, they can behave anyhow. Mr. Man, you are wrong. Your wife is an asset to you. When you see your wife as an asset, then the value you place on her will make you treat her with love, reverence and dignity.

Another way you can show your wife respect is by being faithful to her. You don’t claim you love and respect your wife and yet you distribute your seminal fluid everywhere you go like MTN. That’s a warped way of showing someone you love respect.

I know some of you will claim that as long as you don’t bring your side chicks and lovers home, then you respect your wives. That is bull crap. If your wife is having sex with every man she encounters and doesn’t bring them into your home, I hope you can confidently say that she respects you too.

When you stick to your spouse, you show that you value your relationship with her, and you value her body so much that you will not give your body, which is one with the body of your spouse to a third party.

On the other hand, when you cheat, you more or less give your spouse’s body to another person without their permission, since as husband and wife you are one, and that is great disrespect.

Another way you can respect your wife is considering her feelings. As a man, ask yourself how the words you are going to say, or the actions you are going to take, will make your wife feel.

If you have the attitude that you can do whatever you want because you are a man, you don’t respect your wife. You don’t see her as your partner. You don’t value her presence in your life and you don’t hold her in high regards too.

Men, consider the feelings of your wife when you take actions. That is how to respect her. When she has some concerns, give her the information she needs, even if you do not see how such information can benefit her. Don’t silence her with insults and threats.

Refusing to talk to your wife when she wants to know something about you or your dealings show that you don’t respect her and her feelings. And that is a terrible way to treat your wife. She doesn’t deserve that.

Respectful husbands don’t demean and humiliate their wives before other people. When you insult your wife when other people are around, it is painful and extremely embarrassing. You are hurting your wife.

When you deride your wife, belittle her intelligence, or talk down at her before family members and friends, you are very disrespectful. If you take pleasure in tearing your wife to pieces with words before others, you are not a real man.

You can correct and criticize your wife in private or when you are alone at home, but don’t expose her weaknesses to other people. In no time, they will start disrespecting you too because of the way you disrespect your wife.

Make your wife look good before others. Extol her virtues to other people, and talk about her positive sides when you are with friends and family members. Treating your wife with respect involves making sure you honour her before others.

One thing you should know is that when you treat your wife with respect and she is happy in the marriage, you will be at peace. Happy wives make happy marriages.

 

 

Re: ways you are being unfaithful to your spouse

I just finished reading your spellbound article. I wish you more divine knowledge, wisdom, courage and bravery to keep the good work up despite useless oppositions and insults that may come your way from guilty men who are uncomfortable and deeply saddened because of your sincere and point blank exposure of their demonic and devilish deeds either to their wives or daughters. Keep writing as the spirit of the Lord leads you to write. –Inyang Anietie, Calabar

Kudos! Kate, infidelity in marriage is an obnoxious thing before God and mankind. It usually starts with one partner and the other partner may indiscriminately partake in the same act as a way to revenge. I urge couples to maintain chastity in their marriages.–Peace Bright, Aba

You don’t ever have anything good to say about Nigerian men every week. I hope that you get married to a white man because no Nigerian man will put up with a woman like you. You are an angry feminist and your type can’t stay under a man or submit as the Bible commanded. You were obviously sent by the devil to corrupt good Nigerian wives. You have nothing to offer but bad words. Stop writing, agent of Satan! –Obinna, Owerri

Kate, my Saturday is not complete without your Saturday tonic. Keep it up and don’t allow those critics to discourage you. Their negative criticisms should rather bring out the best in you. Your write-up is what I need to improve my love life. –Kenneth Umeh

Kate, you were spot on. The list is by no means exhaustive but good enough reasons as to why the scriptures admonishes men and women alike to flee all manners of temptations because Satan goes about looking for peoples’ marriages and relationships to devour. –Mike, Lagos.

All you said is correct and a warning guide to staying away from adultery. He who has ears let them hear. You are even supposed to be earning your living through marriage counseling, because your advice and lectures are of immense value. Carry on with your educative write-up that sensitizes young ladies and bachelors to shine their eyes before getting married. Don’t be discouraged about some irresponsible comments from some insane men. If investigated thoroughly, these are the men abusing and treating their wives like slaves. –O.J. Segun

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

As some teams in the EPL continue to disappoint, let's throw jabs at them

New Discovery Helps Men Re-grow Hair, Cure Baldness & Reverses Hair Loss!

Woman 52, Accidentally Discovers Herbs that Lowers Blood Pressure in 3weeks!

Prostate Crisis is Preventable & Reversible!!! Shrink your enlarged PROSTATE in 15days. Click!!!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Edo hands over father, 2 sons to police for defiling minor

— 24th March 2018

Tony Osauzo, Benin The Edo State government has handed over a 70-year-old man, Francis Ezomo, and his two sons, Nosa Ezomo, 26 and Festus Ezomo, 29, to the Edo State Commissioner of Police, Mr Johnson Kokumo, for allegedly defiling a nine-year-old girl, a relative of Mr. Francis Ezomo’s wife. The acting Chairman of the Edo…

  • Court strikes out corruption charges against Justice Ngwuta

    — 24th March 2018

    Godwin Tsa, Abuja A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja, yesterday struck out the 13-count criminal charge brought against a sitting Justice of the Supreme Court, Justice Sylvester Ngwuta by the Federal Government. Justice John Tsoho, who relied on a recent Court of Appeal decision involving Justice Hyeladzira Nganjiwa, held that the condition precedent for…

  • Why I posed nude on my birthday

    — 24th March 2018

    –Jojo Charry, actress Rita Okoye Few days ago, Liberia-born US-based Nollywood actress, Jojo Charry, set the Internet on fire with her nude birthday photos. While some admired her, others admonished her for posing nude. In this exclusive interview, the beautiful thespian explain the reasons behind the nude photo shoot, her encounter with lesbians, and plans…

  • 2019: Saraki, Tinubu’s humiliation will make Buhari’s re-election tough –Shehu Sani

    — 24th March 2018

    • Says APC lacks ideology Remi Adefulu The Senator representing Kaduna Central Senatorial district, Shehu Sani has warned that the humiliation of the Senate President, Bukola Saraki,  the All Progressives Congress (APC) national leader, Bola Tinubu, by the federal government, will make the re-election of President Muhammadu Buhari a tough bid. Sani who spoke with…

  • Economy: Bill Gates’ comment vindicated us –PDP

    — 24th March 2018

    Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), yesterday, said comments by the founder, Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, Bill Gates, on the economic policies of the President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration have vindicated its stance that the government is the worst in the history of the country. The PDP in a statement by its National…

Archive

March 2018
S M T W T F S
« Feb    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share