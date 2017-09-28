Men suppressing women in politics -Dogara

By Kemi Yesufu, Abuja

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara has accused men, especially those at the decision making level, of frustrating efforts to realize 30 percent representation for women in government.

Speaking at the 2017 session of the Women in Parliament Summit, held in Abuja Thursday, Dogara challenged the executive at the federal and state levels to change the current situation, where women are poorly represented in high public office by appointing qualified female professionals into top positions.

The summit organised by the Evelyn Oboro-led, House Committee on Women in Parliament focused on “2019 and Beyond: Women and National Development”.

The Speaker argued it had become imperative for the country’s leaders to match many years of promising gender parity with action as countries that have embraced women’s participation in politics and governance have recorded a high level of development and economic growth, while Nigeria lags behind.

“Women have paid their dues in Nigeria tempered by years of struggle for economic, social and political emancipation.

“They have borne the pains of this struggle with grace just like a woman in travails. Our strong women know how to endure these pains that only strong men can heal. Why is success still seems far flung? To my mind, that is the case because we Nigerian men are too weak and insecure.

“Anywhere in the world where women fall, it has always been due to lack of strength in men. Must we continue to crush our women in order to continue feeling powerful?

“Nigerian men must grow up knowing that we are the ones to make possible what our women are struggling for not the women themselves although women must never give up the fight or struggle until victory is won”, he said.

Earlier in her welcome address, Oboro, called on participants to make critical interventions so as to equip female aspirants with the right skills to deal with challenges that come with running for elections.

“This summit intends to keep the gender agenda at the heart of public discourse. It also seeks to help more women and women groups in their preparations for the 2019 elections, starting with active participation in the ongoing process to ensure an engendered outcome”, Oboro stated.