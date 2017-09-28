The Sun News
Latest
28th September 2017 - Men suppressing women in politics -Dogara
28th September 2017 - 2015 polls: I’ll reveal how we lost presidency soon- Jonathan
28th September 2017 - Govs want FG hand over federal roads to states
28th September 2017 - EFCC arrests Ekiti Finance Commissioner, Accountant General…
28th September 2017 - Russia tell U.S. to step back from dispute over military observation flights
28th September 2017 - 10,000 Nigerians admitted into U.S. colleges in 2017, envoy says
28th September 2017 - Federal Government sets up panel on port, border security
28th September 2017 - Kenya election talks collapse after opposition walks out
28th September 2017 - ERGP/MTEF: FG prioritizes 10 key agric projects
28th September 2017 - Anambra guber: PDP alleges plan to create division in its fold
Home / Cover / National / Men suppressing women in politics -Dogara

Men suppressing women in politics -Dogara

— 28th September 2017

 

By Kemi Yesufu, Abuja

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara has accused men, especially those at the decision making level, of frustrating efforts to realize 30 percent representation for women in government.

Speaking at the 2017 session of the Women in Parliament Summit, held in Abuja Thursday, Dogara challenged the executive at the federal and state levels to change the current situation, where women are poorly represented in high public office by appointing qualified female professionals into top positions.

The summit organised by the Evelyn Oboro-led, House Committee on Women in Parliament focused on “2019 and Beyond: Women and National Development”.

The Speaker argued it had become imperative for the country’s leaders to match many years of promising gender parity with action as countries that have embraced women’s participation in politics and governance have recorded a high level of development and economic growth, while Nigeria lags behind.

“Women have paid their dues in Nigeria tempered by years of struggle for economic, social and political emancipation.

“They have borne the pains of this struggle with grace just like a woman in travails. Our strong women know how to endure these pains that only strong men can heal. Why is success still seems far flung? To my mind, that is the case because we Nigerian men are too weak and insecure.

“Anywhere in the world where women fall, it has always been due to lack of strength in men. Must we continue to crush our women in order to continue feeling powerful?

“Nigerian men must grow up knowing that we are the ones to make possible what our women are struggling for not the women themselves although women must never give up the fight or struggle until victory is won”, he said.

Earlier in her welcome address, Oboro, called on participants to make critical interventions so as to equip female aspirants with the right skills to deal with challenges that come with running for elections.

“This summit intends to keep the gender agenda at the heart of public discourse. It also seeks to help more women and women groups in their preparations for the 2019 elections, starting with active participation in the ongoing process to ensure an engendered outcome”, Oboro stated.

Post Views: 34
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Copy and Paste my N320,000 - N780,000 monthly system. Click Here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Defeat diabetes. Stop fretting. Normalize your blood sugar. Click here!!!

For Business trainings, financing, mentorship, join Millionaires Academy. 457 businesses started!

26 Years Old Stubborn Pile GONE! Thanks to this "Strange" Herb

About author

Ikenna Emewu

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Men suppressing women in politics -Dogara

— 28th September 2017

  By Kemi Yesufu, Abuja Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara has accused men, especially those at the decision making level, of frustrating efforts to realize 30 percent representation for women in government. Speaking at the 2017 session of the Women in Parliament Summit, held in Abuja Thursday, Dogara challenged the executive at…

  • 2015 polls: I’ll reveal how we lost presidency soon- Jonathan

    — 28th September 2017

    From: Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja Former Nigerian president Goodluck Jonathan said he would soon make public what happened in the 2015 general elections that led to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP),losing the presidency. Jonathan stated this while receiving members of the Forum of Ex-speakers of State Houses of Assembly, who visited him in Abuja on Thursday….

  • Govs want FG hand over federal roads to states

    — 28th September 2017

    From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja The governors of the 36 state of the federation have called on President Muhammadu Buhari to hand over some of the federal roads to them to fix. This was part of their demands at the National Economic Council meeting presided over by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo at the Presidential Villa in…

  • EFCC arrests Ekiti Finance Commissioner, Accountant General…

    — 28th September 2017

    Wole Balogun The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), arrested the Ekiti State Commissioner for Finance, Toyin Ojo and Accountant-General, Mrs. Omobola Owolabi over alleged misappropriation of the Paris Club refund Thursday. Operatives of the anti-graft agency arrested  them  in Ado-Ekiti, the state capital, on the same day the state governor, Mr. Peter Ayo Fayose…

  • 10,000 Nigerians admitted into U.S. colleges in 2017, envoy says

    — 28th September 2017

    Ten thousand Nigerian students are among over one million international students admitted in U.S. universities this year, a U.S. envoy announced in Lagos on Thursday. U.S. Consul-General in Lagos Mr John Bray made the disclosure at a College and Career Fair, organised by Education USA and the Foreign Commercial Service of the U.S. embassy. Bray…

Archive

September 2017
M T W T F S S
« Aug    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
252627282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share