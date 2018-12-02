They were two young men who wanted to make it in life, Kelechukwu and Prosper. After their secondary school education, they started to look for ways to make their dreams come true. They probably did a few menial jobs, learnt a trade or attempted to learn a trade but the road to fame and wealth seemed too long and arduous. They took a second and third look at their plans and decided to dump it for ministry. Yes, ministry. Not Ministry of Works or Finance at state or federal level. No, they decided that God called them. They insisted that they heard God’s voice, just like Samuel in the Bible. They told everybody that they were now pastors and preachers of the gospel. God kept quiet.

In no time, Kelechukwu and Prosper had both church and congregation. People called them ‘Daddy’ and ‘Our father in the Lord’. Their wives became ‘Mummy’ of both young and old. Those old enough to be their parents knelt before them. Their congregation believed their ‘calling’ and respected their ‘anointing’. God knew but He kept quiet. He wanted both the wheat and the weed to grow together.

The singing and the speaking in tongues increased but the bank balances of Kelechukwu and Prosper did not. So, they went into another meeting to review their plans. They must do something to help God. They believed there must be a higher power that could help God and they did find. God was watching them. But Kelechukwu and Prosper were not watching God. They wanted to make it. They wanted their ministry to not just be big in the South East, they wanted to be known beyond the shores of Nigeria. So, off they went in search of power to enlarge their congregation.

Let me backtrack a little. Prosper it was who offered to take his friend to a place where they would get power to prosper. Prosper obviously knew many things, many people and when he saw that Kelechukwu’s ministry was struggling, he took him to a native doctor in Ondo State. See why we need each other? An Igbo man’s business can be jazzed up by a powerful Yoruba juju man.

Anyway, this jazz worked and Kelechukwu’s church started growing. Unfortunately, Prosper felt he wasn’t properly rewarded for his efforts. Really pissed with his ungrateful friend, he again knew where to find assassins who assisted him in doing the needful.

Ah, you think I was there when these two ‘men of god’ were born and called? Or you think it is a story from a Nollywood movie I watched on African Magic Epic? No, it was the ‘testimony’ of Prosper that I heard. His testimony when he was nabbed by the police for killing his childhood friend along with the woman leader of the church and the pastor’s assistant. Their bodies had even started decomposing before they were found. That is what one ‘man of god’ did to another ‘man of god’.

In ‘Pastor’ Prosper’s words: “We both attended the same secondary school and started our gospel ministries together. We were both preachers. Iwuanyanwu was my childhood friend and we were also co-pastors. When he was having challenges in growing his church I took him to a native doctor in Ondo State to get charms to attract members to his church. The charms also helped him to perform miracles. I also gave him N100, 000 to support him during the trip.