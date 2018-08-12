Men, the invisible victims of domestic violence

Unfortunately, there are many men who suffer physical and domestic abuse silently. They are the invisible victims who know that no one cares about them.

Bolatito Olaitan

I have been highly criticized that my writings are often biased against men. I have been told times without number that I am a man hater because I come harder on men than women. True, I am always very biased when it comes to women’s affairs. I write like I do because I am passionate about women even though I want men to be better too. My concern really is to eradicate toxic men, if possible. I want masculinity to be something positive. I understand that my write-ups bruise the ego of some men and I am unapologetic about my opinions in as much as I know I have very good intention. My interest is for our men to recognize their wrong-doings and change for the better. Moreover, things are changing everywhere in the world and the way Nigerian men treat women needs to change too.

READ ALSO: Women should have children they can raise alone

However, I want to talk about a subject that we often times sweep under the carpet because we never want to paint the average man as a weakling. We hardly hear about men trapped in abusive relationships because we feel no matter what, a man has to be in charge of every situation. But I couldn’t ignore a publication I saw recently where Lagos State Domestic Violence Response Team (DVSRT) said they received 138 cases of domestic violence against men from May 2017 to March 2018. This statistic is quite alarming for me and I just couldn’t shake it off, because the only domestic violence against men I have seen happened are in the movies. That stereotype of a fat wife and a skinny husband that often comes in as some sort of comic relief in our Nollywood movies is the kind of perception many people like me have of this situation. It is like something that you think never happens in real life but it does happen. It is some people’s reality. They are trapped in these relationships and they are looking for a way out too. Mind you, they are not being abused by fat uneducated women alone. These victims are abused by beautiful educated women too. Interestingly, domestic violence doesn’t happen to the poor alone. In fact, there is a high rate of domestic violence within the middle class and the rich. I used to think that a few men experience domestic violence. But from the Lagos state Domestic Violence Response Team findings, I can see glaring evidence that men are not spared of this dastardly act.

READ ALSO: Women get bored with their marriages too