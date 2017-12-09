Men, allow your wives work

It’s no news that some men prefer complete house wives with the traditional gender roles of staying at home, making meals, and raising children.

Though the first attraction to the woman may be her dedication and passion for her job, yet once she’s pronounced his wife, he wants her to resign and stay at home 24 hours a day, seven days a week. She literally depends on him to provide everything money can buy.

But come to think of it really, do men secretly want stay at home wives? Why would a man not want his wife to work and earn her own money?

Are you that insecure and trying to keep her in check? Are you genuinely looking at how tasking it is for her to carry pregnancy, take good care of the children, the home front and handling the stress of office or business at the same time?

In the days of our fathers, our mothers were full-time housewives although people used to live near extended families. It was more of communal living then and our mothers go to the farms to work as well, so, they were never stay-at-home wives which are an entirely different setting today.

It is lonely and overwhelming for an adult to be stuck all day with watching one, two or three kids for long hours every day. She pretty much has no social life.

If you want your woman at home all day every day, what if she isn’t great with housekeeping or sticking to a routine? She is home watching the kids but everywhere is a mess, the kids look unkempt, she doesn’t care about her looks, neither is dinner always ready on time, all she does is watch TV and Facebook.

There can be conflict when such men criticize their wives, this often leads to their wives reacting in anger. Every woman is beautiful when she is in her zone at work.

Have you noticed how much you admire some of your married female colleagues? Sometimes, you are even quietly comparing your housewife to these career women surrounding you at your workplace. You may start to lose a sense of the precious value of your wife at home.

The least woman an insecure man should hang around is a financially independent woman. Insecure men can’t stand such women because they need to be in control. They need her where they want her at any given point in time.

Some men who have refused to allow their wives earn money threaten these women at the slightest provocation and because they depend on such men for everything, they accept everything these men dump on them.

Great men never leave their responsibilities to their women even if they are wealthier than them. No matter how much your woman earns, one thing you must always do is provide for your family.

A woman can make more money than a man and they have a great relationship. It’s up to the man not to feel emasculated and still lead as a man.

Rights go with responsibilities, if the man must provide for his wife, even if she earns more than he does, he must love and give her due respect as his wife and the woman must not cease being a wife.

If both sides must stick to their obligations, then the wife should equally meet her obligations to her husband despite work pressure or career ambitions. Where there’s a problem is when she wants everything in her favour and does less in her role at home.

And besides, who says that a wife’s money belongs to her and her alone? It is not written anywhere that a woman should not provide or contribute to the welfare of her family. A good wife does not have to wait for her husband all the time to buy pepper in the house when she can afford it.

Men and women that want their marriage to work must be committed to the principles that make a marriage work. Anything less of commitment would kill their marriage faster than a snake venom.

If you command your wife not to work and problems come with no prior notice, what happens? What if something happens to you and she’s wholly dependent on you?

Men, don’t leave your family at the mercy of friends and family, empower your wife to have something doing no matter how little. Your woman having a career or business by the side no matter how wealthy you are is financial safety and would improve your overall standard of living.

Your wife is an adult like you with a functional brain and every responsible adult should have a source of income no matter how little, it gives her a sense of pride. Even if she insists on staying at home to take care of the house, encourage her to start a business or learn a handiwork. Let her be her own boss while she still manages the home front.

Women must be very careful too. Don’t become unnecessarily cocky and disrespectful once your bank account gets fat. Don’t do to your Man what you wouldn’t stand another woman doing to your own son.

A wife making her own money is an asset to her husband any day any time. Ladies must resist the temptation of staying idle with no source of income.

Gentlemen, encourage your wives to make their own money and watch them make you proud, even your kids will grow to appreciate you.