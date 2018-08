Member goes into hiding over alleged threat to life

Ugwu, it was gathered, went into hiding after he learnt from close sources that he was on the wanted list of security agencies.

Joe Apu

A man believed to be a member of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Victor Ugwu, has allegedly gone into hiding for fear of prosecution and threat to his life, the family has said.

It was alleged that Ugwu participated in a protest in the South East part of Nigeria sometime ago.

Ugwu, it was gathered, went into hiding after he learnt from close sources that he was on the wanted list of security agencies.

According a family source, who does not want to be named for security reasons, Ugwu was last seen on July 15, 2018, and though he communicates once a while, they are bothered about his safety given the fate other IPOB members have suffered in the past.

“My brother has suffered severally in the hands of security operatives and since his life was in danger, he went into hiding. Where he is at the moment is unknown to us, but, we only pray that he is safe,” our source stated.

Only recently, IPOB spokesman, Emma Powerful, condemned the killing and dumping of bodies of its members in the forest of an Abia community, adding that it was an action aimed at the annihilation of Biafrans. He had also called on the Federal Government to prosecute court cases against its members or free them from the various detention facilities across the country.