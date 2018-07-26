Melaye’s abduction: We’re not aware – FCT Police

Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command, said it was not aware of the abduction of Sen. Dino Melaye.

Melaye, was reportedly abducted, on Thursday morning, by unknown gunmen in Abuja, on his way to Kogi State.

Sen. Ben Murray Bruce, who disclosed this on his twitter handle – @benmurraybruce said – “I have just been informed by Moses Melaye, @dino_melaye’s brother, that Dino has been abducted by unknown persons in a Toyota Sienna that blocked their car and overpowered them on their way to Kogi to answer to Dino’s court case. Let’s be on the watch out. Will keep you updated.”

But the FCT police command said it was not aware of the abduction as nobody has informed the police.

Public Relations Officer of the Command, Anjuguri Mamza, made this known in a telephone interview with Daily Sun, in Abuja.

“We do have any report about the kidnap of Senator Dino Melaye”. Mamzah, said and refused to comment further.