– The Sun News
Latest
26th July 2018 - Melaye’s abduction: We’re not aware – FCT Police
26th July 2018 - Lai Mohammed thanks Kwara APC for loyalty to Buhari
26th July 2018 - Enugu community elects new monarch
26th July 2018 - Dino Melaye kidnapped?
26th July 2018 - FG orders confiscation of GMO products without Biosafety permits
26th July 2018 - Community policing, strong intelligence way to solve Nigeria’s security challenges – Ambode
26th July 2018 - Pakistan’s Imran Khan declares victory in disputed election
26th July 2018 - Kaigama to FG: Fish out foreigners killing Nigerians in villages
26th July 2018 - ‘War will destroy everything you own’, Iranian general warns Trump
26th July 2018 - Bauchi South bye-election: Gumau emerges APC candidate
Home / Cover / National / Melaye’s abduction: We’re not aware – FCT Police
MELAYE

Melaye’s abduction: We’re not aware – FCT Police

— 26th July 2018

Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command, said it was not aware of the abduction of Sen. Dino Melaye.

Melaye, was reportedly abducted, on Thursday morning, by unknown gunmen in Abuja, on his way to Kogi State.

Sen. Ben Murray Bruce, who disclosed this on his twitter handle – @benmurraybruce said – “I have just been informed by Moses Melaye, @dino_melaye’s brother, that Dino has been abducted by unknown persons in a Toyota Sienna that blocked their car and overpowered them on their way to Kogi to answer to Dino’s court case. Let’s be on the watch out. Will keep you updated.”

But the FCT police command said it was not aware of the abduction as nobody has informed the police.

READ ALSO: Lai Mohammed thanks Kwara APC for loyalty to Buhari

Public Relations Officer of the Command, Anjuguri Mamza, made this known in a telephone interview with Daily Sun, in Abuja.

“We do have any report about the kidnap of Senator Dino Melaye”. Mamzah, said and refused to comment further.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Segun Adio

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

MELAYE

Melaye’s abduction: We’re not aware – FCT Police

— 26th July 2018

Molly Kilete, Abuja The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command, said it was not aware of the abduction of Sen. Dino Melaye. Melaye, was reportedly abducted, on Thursday morning, by unknown gunmen in Abuja, on his way to Kogi State. Sen. Ben Murray Bruce, who disclosed this on his twitter handle – @benmurraybruce said –…

  • Lai

    Lai Mohammed thanks Kwara APC for loyalty to Buhari

    — 26th July 2018

    NAN The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed has thanked APC members and supporters in Kwara for their unflinching support to the party despite gale of defection in the National Assembly. In a statement signed by the minister and made available to newsmen on Thursday, the minister expressed gratitude to the party members…

  • ENUGU

    Enugu community elects new monarch

    — 26th July 2018

    Felix Ikem, Nsukka The people of Imilike Enu community in Udenu Local Government Area of Enugu State have elected a traditional ruler to oversee the affairs of the community, 10 years after the demise of their former traditional ruler, late Igwe Onuorah. The community, which had been in crisis since the demise of the late…

  • MELAYE

    Dino Melaye kidnapped?

    — 26th July 2018

    Unconfirmed report reaching Daily Sun now indicates that Sen. Dino Melaye from Kogi State,was reportedly abducted by unknown gunmen in Abuja. The senator’s abduction was said to have occurred, on Thursday morning, and his whereabouts remain unknown as at time of fling this report. Details later…

  • GMO

    FG orders confiscation of GMO products without Biosafety permits

    — 26th July 2018

    Samuel Bello, Abuja The National Biosafety Management Agency (NBMA), on Thursday, said it has, in conjunction with the Nigerian Customs Services, ordered the immediate confiscation of imported Genetically Modified Organisms (GMO) product into the country without a Biosafety permit. Director General of the agency, Rufus Ebegba, who disclosed this in Abuja during an interactive session…

Archive

July 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jun    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share