MELAYE UPDATE: Senator jumps out of vehicle, flees into bush enroute Kogi
constituency projects

MELAYE UPDATE: Senator jumps out of vehicle, flees into bush enroute Kogi

— 24th April 2018

Fred Itua, Abuja

In what was like a typical Sylvester Stallone film, on Tuesday afternoon in Abuja,  embattled senator, Dino Melaye, while being conveyed to his native state to face charged by police authorities, did the unthinkable, as he jumped out of the moving vehicle and made for the thick bush nearby.

It was gathered that on seeing what happened, security operatives attached to observe him in the journey, also spontaneously jumped out of the vehicle and gave the fleeing senator a hot chase.

Details later…

    IT IS VERY UNFORTUNATE THAT NIGERIAN SECURITY ARE NOW USED BY UNSCRUPULOUS ELEMENTS TO FULFILL THEIR SELFISH INTEREST JUST LIKE TINUBU AND APC GOVERNMENT BUT THE SO CALLED SECURITY AGENTS CANNOT PURSUE, ARREST OF PROSECUTE FULANI HERDS CULT WHO GO UNCHALLENGED IN KILLING INNOCENT NIGERIANS. SEE THE STRENGTH AND FAKE ENERGY IGP, SARS, POLICE OR ARMY OF BUHARI EXERTED IN PURSUING A SENATOR WHO STANDS FOR THE TRUTH. GOD ALMIGHTY IS THE JUDGE OF ALL. HISTORY WILL TELL.

    Woe to Nigerians. God punish Nigeria. I am ashamed to be a Nigerian. God punish Nigeria hundred million times.

    If this name Nigeria is not changed, Before next year there would be no Nigeria.

    Idiot country with bastard president. God will punish OBJ, Abdulsalam IBB and all of you who have ruled Nigeria except Shagari.

    God punish you people Amen

