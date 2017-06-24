Melaye files suit to stop recall

Barely 24 hours after Senator Dino Melaye scoffed at the recent 52.3% constituency votes to recall him from the Senate as “a hoax and absolute comedy of errors,” he has filed a suit at the Federal High Court, Abuja, seeking an injunction to void the process.

The development marked a watershed in the long-drawn political war between him and the Kogi State Governor Yahaya Bello.

The affidavit, sated June 23, 2017, was filed by Usman Salihu, Litigation Secretary in the law firm of Mike Ozekhome SAN, citing Senator Melaye as plaintiff and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) as defendant. Melaye, Senator representing Kogi West Senatorial District and Chairman, Senate Committee on the Federal Capital Territory, is asking the court to restrain INEC from acting on the said petition. He is also asking the court to void the petition by the constituents and declared it illegal, while seeking accelerated hearing on the matter before the court.

In his long-drawn face-off with Governor Bello, Senator Melaye has been busy on twitter where he heckles the governor and his aides. Earlier on Friday, he tweeted: “The only project that Kogi State Govt. is happily undertaking is Dino’s recall.”

The step taken by the senator indicated he is taking seriously the threat posed by the planned recall, which he hitherto referred to as a ‘recall fraud’ and ‘comedy of errors’ that will fail.