The Sun News
Latest
24th June 2017 - Melaye files suit to stop recall
24th June 2017 - UI recalls students, fixes examinations for July 4
24th June 2017 - 4 killed in Suleja land dispute
24th June 2017 - Umahi tasks widows empowerment scheme
24th June 2017 - Kogi LG to employ 50,000 Youths, women
24th June 2017 - Arewa youths want NSA, IGP, SSS boss sanctioned
24th June 2017 - Oyo CJ commends Ajimobi for supporting judiciary
24th June 2017 - IGP orders withdrawal of mobile policemen from VIPs
24th June 2017 - Sallah: DSS foils attacks on Abuja, Kano, Kaduna, others
24th June 2017 - Only restructuring CAN save Nigeria – Walter Ofonagoro
Home / National / Melaye files suit to stop recall

Melaye files suit to stop recall

— 24th June 2017

Barely 24 hours after Senator Dino Melaye scoffed at the recent 52.3% constituency votes to recall him from the Senate as “a hoax and absolute comedy of errors,” he has filed a suit at the Federal High Court, Abuja, seeking an injunction to void the process.

The development marked a watershed in the long-drawn political war between him and the Kogi State Governor Yahaya Bello.

The affidavit, sated June 23, 2017, was filed by Usman Salihu, Litigation Secretary in the law firm of Mike Ozekhome SAN, citing Senator Melaye as plaintiff and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) as defendant. Melaye, Senator representing Kogi West Senatorial District and Chairman, Senate Committee on the Federal Capital Territory, is asking the court to restrain INEC from acting on the said petition. He is also asking the court to void the petition by the constituents and declared it illegal, while seeking accelerated hearing on the matter before the court.

In his long-drawn face-off with Governor Bello, Senator Melaye has been busy on twitter where he heckles the governor and his aides. Earlier on Friday, he tweeted: “The only project that Kogi State Govt. is happily undertaking is Dino’s recall.”

The step taken by the senator indicated he is taking seriously the threat posed by the planned recall, which he hitherto referred to as a ‘recall fraud’ and ‘comedy of errors’  that will fail.

Share

How I cure baldness using these natural techniques. Read story

23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Wow offer: Get The BillionCoin (1TBC) for just N50,000. Click Here!

Diabetes is curable! Don't let it threaten you! To NORMALIZE your blood sugar in 21 days for life. Click Here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Read your favourite song lyrics here!

Healthy Heart Free up bad cholesterol can be yours. Click here!

7 Amazing steps to earn your first N300,000 online. CLICK HERE!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Melaye files suit to stop recall

— 24th June 2017

Barely 24 hours after Senator Dino Melaye scoffed at the recent 52.3% constituency votes to recall him from the Senate as “a hoax and absolute comedy of errors,” he has filed a suit at the Federal High Court, Abuja, seeking an injunction to void the process. The development marked a watershed in the long-drawn political…

Share

  • UI recalls students, fixes examinations for July 4

    — 24th June 2017

    From Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan The Senate of the University of Ibadan has recalled undergraduate students of the institution to resume academic activities on July 3, 2017. The university’s Director of Public Communication, Mr. Olatunji Oladejo, in a statement yesterday, said the students were expected to arrive on campus as from July 2, 2017, while first…

    Share

  • 4 killed in Suleja land dispute

    — 24th June 2017

    FROM: JOHN ADAMS MINNA Hell was let loose in Rafinsayin, a suburb of Suleja town in Suleja Local Government area of Niger State, as the Niger State government tried to enforce its order to “illegal settlers” in the old barracks to relocate. Most of the settlers are said to be retired soldiers, policemen and other…

    Share

  • Umahi tasks widows empowerment scheme

    — 24th June 2017

    From Emmanuel Uzor, Abakaliki Governor David Umahi has charged widows to avail themselves of the state government empowerment scheme for widows and downtrodden to sustain themselves even as he reiterated the readiness of his administration to promote and protect their rights. Umahi in his goodwill message to the widows as part of activities marking International…

    Share

  • Kogi LG to employ 50,000 Youths, women

    — 24th June 2017

    FROM EMMANUEL ADEYEMI, Lokoja In order to create employment opportunities and reduce poverty in the area, Igala- mela local government council of Kogi State is to establish large acres of farms. The chief administrator of the council , Hon Joseph Baron Okwoli stated this during a town hall meeting with workers and stakeholders at Ajaka,…

    Share

Archive

June 2017
M T W T F S S
« May    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351
Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Share