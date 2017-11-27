The Sun News
Melania highlights tradition in White House Christmas decor

— 27th November 2017

U.S. First Lady, Melania Trump, on Monday, took inspiration from her predecessors in choosing decorations for the Trump family’s first Christmas at the White House.

Trump unveiled the decorations under a “Time-Honoured Traditions” theme before meeting with children from local military families to work on holiday craft projects.

She said “the President, Barron and I are very excited for our first Christmas in the White House.

`As with many families across the country, holiday traditions are very important to us.

I hope that when visiting the People’s House this year, visitors will get a sense of being home for the holidays.”

The decor features a table set for a family dinner with the Reagan china, president Franklin Roosevelt’s copy of the classic novel “A Christmas Carol” by Charles Dickens and an homage to 1961 holiday theme “Nutcracker Suite.”

There are multiple trees, including the official White House Christmas tree with ornaments depicting the seals of U.S. states and a tree honouring U.S. troops killed in combat.

The decor will be seen by thousands of visitors on public tours as well as at more than 100 open houses and receptions.

(Source: dpa/NAN)

