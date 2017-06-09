Meet “Lord Buckethead”, unusual candidate of U.K General Election

He also seemed to relish campaigning.
“I really did have an excellent time at the Maidenhead hustings last night,” he said. “An event to make humans proud of the civility of your politics.”
He distributed 38,300 fliers, with the caption: “Strong, not entirely stable, leadership. Vote Lord Buckethead for the most powerful protest vote in the galaxy.”
He also composed a ditty to promote his fliers: “Spread them far, spread them wide. Choose the Lord with the bucket, not the Tory who lied.”
Before the results were announced, he described himself as “confident but not complacent”.
During the day, he tweeted an announcement for an open day at the local bowls club, noting: “Like your Earth warrior Sir Francis Drake, I shall enter battle when and only when I’ve finished my game of bowls.”
He added that, “before I take on your prime minister,” he was stopping by The Maiden’s Head pub to take part in the pub quiz.
“Because that’s how I roll.”
(Source: Telegraph)
