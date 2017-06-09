Meet “Lord Buckethead”, unusual candidate of U.K General Election

A caped crusader by the name of Lord Buckethead has failed to unseat Theresa May from her Maidenhead seat – but caused plenty of amusement as he tried.

The candidate, whose real name is unknown, won 249 votes in the Berkshire constituency.

Mrs May, by contrast, won 37,718 – or 64.76 per cent of the vote.

Nevertheless, Lord Buckethead celebrated the result as “A new Buckethead record!”

He proudly informed his 2,000 Twitter followers that he is an “intergalactic space lord, running to be an independent member of parliament for Maidenhead.”

He added: “Enjoys planet-conquering, dominating inferior species, and Lovejoy.”

He was also quick to clear up confusion about his appearance: