Meet “Lord Buckethead”, unusual candidate of U.K General Election

— 9th June 2017

A caped crusader by the name of Lord Buckethead has failed to unseat Theresa May from her Maidenhead seat – but caused plenty of amusement as he tried.

The candidate, whose real name is unknown, won 249 votes in the Berkshire constituency.

Mrs May, by contrast, won 37,718 – or 64.76 per cent of the vote.

Nevertheless, Lord Buckethead celebrated the result as “A new Buckethead record!”

He proudly informed his 2,000 Twitter followers that he is an “intergalactic space lord, running to be an independent member of parliament for Maidenhead.”

He added: “Enjoys planet-conquering, dominating inferior species, and Lovejoy.”

He was also quick to clear up confusion about his appearance:

It is not the first time Lord Buckethead has stood against the prime minister. In 1987 he secured 131 votes against Margaret Thatcher in Finchley and lost to John Major in 1992. It was not clear if it was the same Lord Buckethead, or a second generation of the dynasty.

His platform was sending a message to Mrs May, pointing out the madness of the electoral system – and bringing back Ceefax.

When The Independent tweeted a link to its story about how politics could be ruining your love life, Lord Buckethead replied: “You have no idea”.

He also seemed to relish campaigning.

“I really did have an excellent time at the Maidenhead hustings last night,” he said. “An event to make humans proud of the civility of your politics.”

He distributed 38,300 fliers, with the caption: “Strong, not entirely stable, leadership. Vote Lord Buckethead for the most powerful protest vote in the galaxy.”

He also composed a ditty to promote his fliers: “Spread them far, spread them wide. Choose the Lord with the bucket, not the Tory who lied.”

Before the results were announced, he described himself as “confident but not complacent”.

During the day, he tweeted an announcement for an open day at the local bowls club, noting: “Like your Earth warrior Sir Francis Drake, I shall enter battle when and only when I’ve finished my game of bowls.”

He added that, “before I take on your prime minister,” he was stopping by The Maiden’s Head pub to take part in the pub quiz.

“Because that’s how I roll.”

(Source: Telegraph)

