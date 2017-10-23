The Sun News
MedView elevates 3 pilots to captains

— 23rd October 2017

MedView Airline has announced the elevation of three of its pilots to the rank of Captains, while a fourth was promoted to the rank of a First Flight Officer.

Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of the airline, Mr. Muneer Bankole who spoke at a decoration ceremony for the pilots in Lagos said their promotions came had displayed professionalism and dedication to their jobs and had met the statutorily flying hours that made them fit to be elevated to their new positions.

Those who were decorated as Captains were Olatunbosun Buraimah, Ayub Kambinda, and Jika Keghtor. At the ceremony, Mr. Eguare Oziegbe was decorated as a First Flight Officer.

Bankole assured that the airline would continue to make the investment in the training of young pilots for the Nigerian aviation industry.

He said: “Since we started flight operations, we have developed so many technical professionals and some of them are aircraft captains today. These crops of professionals that we are honouring today have displayed high level of professionalism in the discharge of their duties.

“As a Nigerian airline, we will continue to develop local capacity for the industry. In our own little way, we want to reduce joblessness among technical personnel in the industry and that we will do. I congratulate those we are decorating today, but I can only ask them not to relent in their efforts at promoting safe civil aviation industry for Nigeria.”

Speaking on behalf of others, Capt. Kambinda commended the management of Med-View Airline for the opportunity given to them to practice their profession.

Kambinda described Med-View as a family airline where everyone works for one another and promised that the captains would continue to put in their best for the growth of the airline and the industry.

Said Kambinda, “This is a special occasion for us as pilots. We appreciate everyone who contributed to this success story including the management of Med-View Airline who gave us the opportunity to work in the company. As pilots, we will continue to discharge our duties to the airline and ensure that we promote safety in the industry.”

At the event, the Medview Airline boss disclosed that between 2006 and 2017, the airline had airlifted 365,000 pilgrims. He said the airline has been granted the permission to fly into South Africa, Portugal and the United States of America and that it  was working with ‎partners and regulatory agencies in these countries to actualise the projects..

