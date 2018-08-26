– The Sun News
Latest
26th August 2018 - Medvedev beats Johnson for Winston-Salem title
26th August 2018 - Lai Mohammed cracks guests ribs at wedding reception
26th August 2018 - EPL: Patient Fabinho adapting to ‘intense’ Premier League
26th August 2018 - NAHCON begins pilgrims’ return journey on Monday.
26th August 2018 - Trump, Obama, Clinton, Bush, Carter, others mourn Sen. McCain
26th August 2018 - Killings: APC chides Bayelsa govt, alleges cover-up
26th August 2018 - 2019: APGA to field presidential candidate
26th August 2018 - IPOB raps S’ East Govs, Ohanaeze, Igbo politicians
26th August 2018 - Nigerian pilots make history as Air Peace takes delivery of Boeing 777-300 aircraft                                   
26th August 2018 - Buhari congratulates human rights activist, Richard Akinnola at 60
Home / Sporting Sun / Sports / Medvedev beats Johnson for Winston-Salem title
MEDVEDEV

Medvedev beats Johnson for Winston-Salem title

— 26th August 2018

NAN

Russia’s Daniil Medvedev turned back American Steve Johnson 6-4 6-4 at the Winston-Salem Open on Saturday to win his second career title in a tune-up for next week’s U.S. Open.

The tall 22-year-old won all 12 sets he played in North Carolina and was not broken in the semi-finals or final.

The victory was the fourth in world number 57 Medvedev’s five meetings with Johnson and far different than the last.

Johnson, ranked 34th globally, won that match in Eastbourne earlier this year in just 76 minutes and created eight break points. But Johnson struggled on Medvedev’s serve this time.

READ ALSO Lai Mohammed cracks guests ribs at wedding reception

The American entered the final having won 37 of 38 service games in the tournament. But Medvedev broke Johnson twice — once per set — to earn the victory.

Ironically, the Russian had wondered in his first match how he would survive the North Carolina weather.

“It was so hot. It was so humid,” he told ESPN.

“I was like, ‘How am I going to play six matches if I need to win the tournament? So I thought okay, this is not my tournament.

“It’s crazy,” Medvedev said after winning it all.

His first career win had come in the Sydney International in January.

He will face compatriot Evgeny Donskoy in the first round of the U.S. Open.

Johnson was bidding to become the first player this year to win titles on three different surfaces.

He claimed the U.S. Men’s Clay Court in Houston in April and won the Hall of Fame event on grass at Newport, Rhode Island in July.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Omotayo Edubi

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

MONDAY

NAHCON begins pilgrims’ return journey on Monday.

— 26th August 2018

NAN The return journey of Nigeria’s 55,000 pilgrims who performed this year’s Hajj in Saudi Arabia begins on Monday, the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) has said. Its Director of Operations, Abdullahi Saleh, announced this on Sunday in Jeddah after a meeting with the airline operators. He said the operation would be concluded within…

  • BAYELSA

    Killings: APC chides Bayelsa govt, alleges cover-up

    — 26th August 2018

    Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa The All Progressives Congress (APC) has taken a swipe at the Bayelsa State Government accusing it of cover up over the alleged killing of two APC members by suspected thugs of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). The state’s Deputy Governor, Rear Admiral John Gboribiogha Jonah (rtd) had, in a press conference, fingered…

  • APGA

    2019: APGA to field presidential candidate

    — 26th August 2018

    Geoffrey Anyanwu, Awka The All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), on Saturday, said it would field a presidential candidate in next year’s general elections. Resolution to field a presidential candidate was taken at the Board of Trustees (BoT) meeting held at the Governor’s Lodge Amawbia, Anambra State, on Friday. APGA had, in previous general elections, since…

  • IPOB

    IPOB raps S’ East Govs, Ohanaeze, Igbo politicians

    — 26th August 2018

    Aloysius Attah, Onitsha Smarting from the seeming silence of prominent Igbo leaders on the plight of pro Biafra groups in the hands of the federal government, the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB), on Saturday, came hard on Ohanaeze Ndigbo, South East governors, traditional rulers and politicians. The IPOB, in a statement signed by its Media…

  • PILOTS

    Nigerian pilots make history as Air Peace takes delivery of Boeing 777-300 aircraft                                   

    — 26th August 2018

    Louis Ibah Nigeria’s local carrier, Air Peace Airlines Limited, on Saturday, took delivery of a Boeing 777-300 aircraft in readiness for the commencement of its international operations.                        The new aircraft, a 320-seater Boeing 777-300 christened  “Ojochide” and marked 5N-BUU,  touched down the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos at about 1.37p.m. to a traditional water …

Archive

August 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jul    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share