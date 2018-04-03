The Sun News
Latest
3rd April 2018 - Medical marijuana could help lower opioid prescription – study
3rd April 2018 - Thai PM jokes he will behead actor for demanding early election
3rd April 2018 - All passengers escape unhurt in helicopter crash
3rd April 2018 - Britain to ban ivory sales
3rd April 2018 - Ex-Russian general warns world on brink of ‘last war in history of mankind’
3rd April 2018 - JUST IN: Winnie Mandela’s death huge loss to Africa – Buhari
3rd April 2018 - JUST IN: Buhari begins annual leave next Monday
3rd April 2018 - ISIS claims responsibility for attack on Pakistan Christian family
3rd April 2018 - Boy survives 12 hours in sewage
3rd April 2018 - Russia, Assad give ultimatum to Damascus rebels
Home / World News / Medical marijuana could help lower opioid prescription – study
Medical marijuana

Medical marijuana could help lower opioid prescription – study

— 3rd April 2018

Xinhua/NAN

U.S. experts have found a solid reason for legalising medical marijuana, saying it can help Americans who are struggling with opioid addiction and possibly reduce opioid-related mortality.

According to a study in the journal JAMA Internal Medicine, prescriptions filled for opioids decrease by 2.11 million daily doses per year from an average of 23.08 million daily doses per year when a state adopted a medical cannabis law.

“This means that allowing the use of cannabis for medical purposes may encourage lower prescription opioid use and reduce the harm in the opioid crisis,’’ the study said.

It noted that the finding was “particularly strong” in states that permit dispensaries.

The study analysed daily doses of opioids from 2010 to 2015 under Medicare Part D, the optional prescription drug benefit plan that covers over 42 million Americans.

Opioid prescribing in the U.S. has dramatically increased over the past 15 years, as physicians became more willing to use opioid medications to treat chronic and acute pain.

“Opioid-related mortality has accelerated coincidentally, from 14,910 deaths in 2005 to 33,091 in 2015.

“Between 2000 to 2015, opioid-related mortality almost increased by a striking 320 per cent.’’

The study further strengthens arguments in favour of considering medical applications of cannabis as a policy tool to be used to diminish the harm of prescription opioid,’’ the study concluded.

About 30 U.S. states have legalised medical marijuana use, and a couple of states have already legalised recreational marijuana use.

Some states, however, still believe it is a gateway drug toward other harder illegal drugs such as heroin.

Share

About author

Tokunbo David
Tokunbo David

Writer and editor.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

JUST IN: Winnie Mandela’s death huge loss to Africa – Buhari

— 3rd April 2018

Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja President Muhammadu Buhari has described the passing of South African anti-apartheid icon, Mrs. Winnie Madikizela-Mandela, as ‘a huge loss to Africa of a courageous woman’. He said she remained a pride not only to the African woman, but indeed all Africans. Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba…

  • JUST IN: Buhari begins annual leave next Monday

    — 3rd April 2018

    Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja President Muhammadu Buhari will leave Nigeria for London, on Monday, April 9, to commence his annual leave, a Presidency source has confirmed. According to the source, the President is leaving early to enable him rest before participating in the 25th Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting, also known as CHOGM 2018, to be…

  • I won’t run for Presidency in 2019, says Saraki

    — 3rd April 2018

    DailyPost Senate President Bukola Saraki has dismissed report that he plans to contest the 2019 presidential elections. Speaking through his Special adviser on Media and Publicity, Yusuf Olaniyonun, the Senate President described the rumour as ‘false’. In a chat with reporters, Olaniyonun said “the report is false. If it is true that he is contesting,…

  • Presidency spurns Obasanjo’s failure assessment

    — 3rd April 2018

    NAN The presidency has said that former President Olusegun Obasanjo’s failure tag on the current administration is not new. It said that the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari would, therefore, not join issues with the former president over his comments and assessment. Obasanjo had on Monday night, while addressing a group of youths, who visited…

  • Noise pollution: Edo secures 4 convictions

    — 3rd April 2018

    Edo State Commissioner for Environment and Sustainability, Reginald Okun, has disclosed that the state government has secured the conviction of four persons for noise pollution. Okun, who disclosed this yesterday, during an interview with newsmen in Benin, Edo State capital, said: “The government is clamping down on persons who violate laws on noise pollution in…

Archive

April 2018
S M T W T F S
« Mar    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share