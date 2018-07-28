In Lagos State where the project has since taken off, a small claims action can be filed in the Court’s Registry located in every Magisterial District. According to the Court’s practice direction ‘’Hearing shall be conducted by the court from day to day as far as is practicable and may only be adjourned as a last resort and for the shortest possible time. Adjournment can only be granted during proceedings in unforeseen and exceptional circumstances and a party may not be granted more than one adjournment during the entire proceedings…’’ Though the entire hearing period, inclusive of seven (7) days for amicable settlement has been restricted to thirty days, Court Judgment in the matter shall however be delivered within 60days of the commencement of trial . Appeals against the judgment of the small claims court shall be heard at the High Courts of Lagos State. ‘’The Appeal shall be by oral hearing of the parties and on the records of the appeal. The whole Appellate Process from the assignment of the Appeal to Judgment shall not exceed thirty (30) days.’’

The flexibility and speed of debt recovery through the Small Claims Court comes as a major relief for the sustainability of small and medium enterprises. It is a simplified process which parties can undertake pro se. Its outcomes will however drive some discipline into the consumer appetite of chronic debtors who uncharitably live off small business manufacturers and suppliers to feather their own processes. The large community of small businesses such as freight forwarders, stevedoring contractors and several others which provide massive employments at the nation’s maritime industry should find this helpful. Combined use of mediation and legal processes in a conventional courtroom is an innovation that should stir some interest in lovers of the 21st Century dispute resolution platforms of ADR. Though variants of these have been applied in the High Courts under classifications such as Case Management Conference or Pretrial Conferences, it would appear that this will be the first time mediation will be specifically mentioned as a component of a litigation trial. This may well be signs of the courts of the future, don’t you think?