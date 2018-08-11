Mediating family businesses

There’s no business like show business, and in no business are the benefits of mediation more clear than in family businesses. Conflicts occur in every type of business, but the number of variety of conflicts can increase ten-fold when relationships extend outside of work. The famous phrase, “It’s not personal, it’s just business,” does not hold true in a family business, where things are always personal. Furthermore, conflicts within family businesses are often the most difficult to resolve, because there are multiple levels of interest in play: business issues, ownership issues, and family issues.

When tempers and/or frustration run high and relationships are on the verge of fracturing, more family businesses are turning to mediation to resolve issues without having to break the bank. Mediation can be applied to almost any issue imaginable, including matters ranging from selling a business, expanding, or personnel matters.

Family Feuds