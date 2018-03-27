Media vital to development, says Gov. Ahmed

Layi Olanrewaju, Ilorin

Governor Abdulfatah Ahmed of Kwara State has disclosed that the mass media play critical role in development of the Country.

The governor made this disclosure while receiving the delegation, International Press Institute (IPI), World Congress Committee-led by Former Director-General of Nigerian Television Authority (NTA), Dr. Tonnie Iredia at the Government House, Ilorin.

Ahmed noted that the media goes beyond information dissemination but is rather a strong instrument for effective change in attitude, values and perception.

Governor Ahmed, therefore, expressed support for constitutionally guaranteed freedom of the press and freedom of speech, adding that a free media ensures citizens are well informed while stimulating lively debate about government programs which can then serve as valuable feedback for governance.

Furthermore, the governor urged the media and the IPI to strengthen its surveillance, agenda-setting and information functions especially at this critical time in the country’s history.

Earlier in his address, the leader of the IPI delegation, Iredia disclosed that the team was in the state on a sensitisation tour on the institutes forthcoming world congress themed: “Why Journalism Matters; Quality Media For Strong Societies.”