Media to take center stage in 2019 race, says Dokpesi

From: Sylvanus Viashima, Jalingo

Ahead of the December 9th convention of the People’s Democratic Party PDP, Mr. Raymond Dokpesi, on Monday, said that the battle for 2019 was a media war and the party needed a media oriented person like him as the leader to match the opposition with better power for victory.

Dokpesi, contesting the chairmanship of the party disclosed this yesterday when he met with the state’s party delegates for the convention at the state’s party Secretariat, in Jalingo, the Taraba State capital.

Dokpesi told the delegates that for the sake of millions of Nigerians who have had to endure untold hardship as a result of APCs misrule, it was imperative that the PDP took over the country in 2019 so that the situation could be reversed.

He said that the party made mistakes in the past by allowing impunity and imposition of candidates on the people to go on for too long, culminating into the woeful outing for the party in the 2015 elections, insisting that things must change for better and he was the candidate to ensure that these changes come to be.

He, however, assured the delegates that whoever emerges at the convention would enjoy his unreserved support to move the party forward, if he is not elected chairman.

The media mogul insisted that the stakes were very high in Taraba, with the opposition doing everything to try and take over the state but assured that the national body of the party would throw its weight behind the state to ensure that the PDP emerged victorious.

The state chairman of the PDP Mr. Victor Bala assured Dokpesi that the state would support his dream as one who is no visitor to the state but part of the state.

Bala said that the state would prefer a situation where a consensus candidate emerges at the PDP December 9th convention, and urged him to throw his weight behind whoever emerges eventually.

He expressed confidence in Dokpesi ability to reposition the party for a comeback ahead of the 2019 general election.