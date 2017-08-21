Media practitioners want penalty against hate speech
— 21st August 2017
Some media practitioners in Port Harcourt, Rivers, have advocated for penalty against citizens who propagate speech that threatens Nigeria’s unity.
Reacting to the President Muhammadu Buhari’s broadcast on Monday, the newsmen told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that hate speech must be halted now to ensure unity in the country.
The president had in the broadcast expressed worry that some citizens used the social media to disseminate information that questioned Nigeria’s collective existence.
He said that those in such habit had crossed the national red lines by daring to question Nigeria’s collective existence as a nation.
Dr Ibituru Pepple, Director, International Institute of Journalism, Port Harcourt Centre, described anti-unity comments on the social media as “unpatriotic and un-Nigerian’’
“The social media have become places where anybody can post any rubbish; the government needs to ensure that people who use it to unnecessarily question national unity are punished.
“On the social media, ethics of journalism and communication are not observed in most cases, so, what else do we expect?’’ he said.
Chairman, Nigeria Union of Journalists, Rivers chapter, Mr Omoni Ayo-Tamuno, called for measures to ensure that “online rascality’’ was punishable by law.
“As it is, we cannot determine when a comment on the social media has crossed the red line; a framework has to be put in place to streamline all these,’’ he said.
In his view, Mr James Awaji, stated that the attacks on national unity would continue unless people were made to show responsibility while making online comments.
“The way it is today, people hide under pseudonyms to make wicked and unpatriotic statements against the nation; something has to be done to ensure responsibility.’’
(Source: NAN)
When media professionals can not work base on society of mess they exist, they are ruined. They is fundamental issue- which is Disintegration base on backgrounds of the natives, after more than hundred years of mess call political name Nigeria, which Biafra of the five south east states have done, and illiterate fools are making empty noise of illiteracy nickname hate speech. What is hate speech? Who in this world can say it is unlawful to hate base on reason and express hatred? The same hate speech noise makers are victims of hatred on daily basis and kept their mouths shut, dying in silence as cowards- Biafrans are not cowards, will never be cowards, are intellectuals and warriors for their existence securities and freedom defence. It is very irrelevant as far as God given Republic Of Biafra is concerned- because it is Nigeria affairs, not Biafran, where a mockery and hatred is going on in which Osinbajo as a Yoruba can not be president- and the same illiterate asshole call Osinbajo and people of the kind have a mouth to talk about what is nickname hate speech- a society in mess democratically, socially, economically etc. because of illiteracy of poor northern bandits to civilized and democratic society and entity. Let them not hand over all the barracks in God given Biafraland of the five south east states to Biafran officers in military and police before August 31. 2017, history of 1967-1970 they think out of ignorance and naivety Republic Of Biafra of 2017 know nothing about, will be told again- this time, in 21st century world. God Is With Us!!!