Media personality Wofai Samuel emerges youngest representative for the energy Nigeria assembly

Media personality Wofai Samuel emerges youngest representative for the energy Nigeria assembly

— 6th November 2017
After a successful hosting of the oil trading logistics Africa downstream week for the oil and gas industry, The oil and Gas Council worldwide, has listed, media personality and broadcaster,  Wofai Samuel among the industry representatives for the proposed Nigeria  Energy Assembly (NEA).
The assembly which brings together international financiers and investors to discuss ways to overcome funding challenges currently facing the Nigerian oil and gas industry.
Now in its 3rd year, the assembly remains a must attend energy event for thought leadership market insight and high-end C-level networking. The event will have over 200 senior executives for frank and honest discussions on strategies for overcoming funding challenges, capacity building and knowledge sharing between IOC’s and independents. Whilst primarily focused on upstream operations, conversations will also consider the growth of gas to power Nigeria.
