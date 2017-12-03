The Sun News
Latest
3rd December 2017 - Ekweremadu Hails Atiku’s Return
3rd December 2017 - Measures in place to thwart terror threats, says Fed Gov
3rd December 2017 - Ekiti 2018: You’ve more years to stay in trenches – Fayose tells APC
3rd December 2017 - Let’s build a united nation from our many ethnic identities – Covenant Varsity DVC
3rd December 2017 - Kurdish forces announce IS defeat in eastern Syria
3rd December 2017 - I’ll complete Mimiko’s abandoned projects, says Akeredolu
3rd December 2017 - Data protection seminar to address research gaps, others
3rd December 2017 - PDP should focus on 2019 Presidential elections – Dickson
3rd December 2017 - GNI tasks FG, states on human capital development
3rd December 2017 - Presidency orders meeting of security chiefs, Ondo govt. over militants’ arms
Home / Cover / National / Measures in place to thwart terror threats, says Fed Gov

Measures in place to thwart terror threats, says Fed Gov

— 3rd December 2017

The Federal Government on Sunday assured that adequate security measures have been adopted to thwart any terror attack on the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and elsewhere around the country.

A statement by Segun Adeyemi, Special Adviser to the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, said “there is no cause for alarm despite the latest travel advisories by some Western countries”.

”We know that the terrorists, who have been massively degraded and put on the run, have been looking for soft targets to attack.

“This is the nature of terrorism all over the world, as can be seen in recent attacks in the UK, France and Egypt, among others.

”That is why the Nigerian security agencies have continued to be on
the alert, even if their efforts have been largely unobtrusive so as not to disrupt the daily activities of the citizenry.

”Such efforts are routinely stepped up during religious festivals,” he said.

Mohamned said the Federal Government would continue to take adequate measures to protect the lives and properties of citizens and non-citizens alike.

He reiterated that the military remained unrelenting in ensuring that the terrorists neither regrouped nor regain the capacity to carry out organized attacks.

He said the Federal Government’s sensitization campaign on security, with the punchline ”if you see something, say something”, would be stepped up on national radio and television.

The Minister advised the citizens to be security conscious and to report suspicious people and objects
to the security agencies.

(Source: NAN)

Post Views: 29
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Only Way Left For The Average Nigerian to End Money Worries

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Shrink your Enlarged PROSTATE here!!

High blood pressure? Stop managing it. Get it completely cured. Click here!

Defeat diabetes. Stop fretting. Normalize your blood sugar. Click here!!

Let's have some fun throwing jabs and jokes at the EPL Stars!

About author

Tokunbo David

1 Comment

  1. Ezekiel Okeke 3rd December 2017 at 8:09 pm
    Reply

    Fulani criminals with their criminal caliphate, politicians, military circle etc. hidden under the fraudulent political name Nigeria are the only terrorists in this territory of the natives who has been terrorizing the natives of this territory- South East, South South, South West, North East, North West, North Central- it is over. They must vacate this territory of the natives now or be annihlated in the ongoing Revolution War of the natives- South East, South South, South West, North East, North West, North Central. God Is With Us!!!

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Ekweremadu Hails Atiku’s Return

— 3rd December 2017

..Says no desperation can stop God’s will in 2019 By Ismail Omipidan The Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ike Ekweremadu, has described as a welcome development the return of the former Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, to the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP. He said it was a welcome development, not only for the party,…

  • Measures in place to thwart terror threats, says Fed Gov

    — 3rd December 2017

    The Federal Government on Sunday assured that adequate security measures have been adopted to thwart any terror attack on the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and elsewhere around the country. A statement by Segun Adeyemi, Special Adviser to the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, said “there is no cause for alarm despite the…

  • Ekiti 2018: You’ve more years to stay in trenches – Fayose tells APC

    — 3rd December 2017

    Governor Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti State, on Sunday,  told the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state that it should be prepared to wait for more years in the trenches as Ekiti people would not vote for it in the July 14, 2018 governorship election. Fayose, who spoke through his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Idowu…

  • Let’s build a united nation from our many ethnic identities – Covenant Varsity DVC

    — 3rd December 2017

    Prof. Shalom Chinedu, Deputy Vice-Chancellor (DVC), Covenant University, Ota, on Sunday called on Nigerians to build a strong nation out of the multi ethnic nationalities in the country. Chinedu made the call in his keynote address at the 24th Biennial National Convention of the University of Nigeria Alumni Association (UNAA) in Ota, Ogun. The theme…

  • I’ll complete Mimiko’s abandoned projects, says Akeredolu

    — 3rd December 2017

    From: Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has declared that his government will not abandon all the uncompleted projects inherited from the last administration of Dr Olusegun Mimiko. Already, the governor disclosed that, he has directed all the caretaker chairmen in the 18 Local Government Areas of the state to construct one…

Archive

December 2017
S M T W T F S
« Nov    
 12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share