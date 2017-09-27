Kebbi govt. summons local leaders over measles outbreak

From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin-Kebbi

The Kebbi State government, in collaboration with The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), have invited traditional and religious rulers over refusal of parents in communities to immunise their children against measles and other diseases.

The Daily Sun gathered that of 100 children in a community, only four were available to get the vaccines at health centres in the state.

While briefing newsmen after stakeholders meetings comprising of UNICEF, Ministry of Education,Information among others, Commissioner for Health in the state, Alhaji Umar Kambasa, said the stakeholders had decided to invite all traditional and religious leaders for workshop to sensitise them on how to mobilise their communities for immunization against measles.

According to him, “Kebbi State, in collaboration with UNICEF are pursuing a macro plan. We intend to invite all stakeholders for meeting which includes traditional rulers, ministries of Health, Education, Water Resources.

“We are going to concentrate on environmental sanitation, water hygiene, child education. We shall educate our people and ensure the necessary provisions are enforced.”

Kambasa added that during the outbreak of diseases, the state government quickly mobilised first aids, took samples and sent medication with promise that the situation is now stable.

Chief of Field Office of UNICEF, Sokoto Field Office, Mohammed Muhuiddin, after the stakeholders meeting explained that the fault was not of the state government or it partners.

According to him, “These vaccines are there, free but the communities don’t come to take them. That is why we are out to sensitize them against taboo and the danger ahead if they continue refusing immunization of their children,