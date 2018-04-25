The Sun News
Home / World News / Mbisiogu heads Nigerian -in-Diaspora in China

Mbisiogu heads Nigerian -in-Diaspora in China

— 25th April 2018

• Inauguration holds Friday

Dickson Okafor

The Chairman/CEO of Blue Diamond Logistics, Mr. Festus Uzoma Mbisiogu has been appointed head of Nigerians in Diaspora Organisation (NIDO) in Guangzhou province of China.

Mbisiogu’s appointment is in recognition of his contributions towards the enhancement of Nigeria-Chinese investments which have attracted over $20 billion.

Also, Byran Akiri has been appointed Coordinator of the organisation.
The announcement of the appointments came ahead of the inauguration of NIDO on Friday, April 27, 2018 in Beijing. The Guest Speaker is Abia state former Governor, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu.

Federal government officials expected to grace the occasion include, Abike Dabiri, Senior Special Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on Diaspora, Rita Orji, House of Representatives and Chairman Committee on Diaspora.

While Nigerian Ambassador to China will serve as facilitator, music maestro Turface Idibia (Tu-Baba) will be on hand to entertain guests.

On reasons for the establishment of NIDO, Mbisiogu explained that the Federal Government deemed it necessary to create a body to link the government and Nigerians in the Diaspora with the aim of exchanging ideas and vital information that could contribute to the growth of the nation’s economy.
Also, the body will help to create educational opportunity for Nigerians wishing to study in Asia while complementing the efforts of the Nigerian Consular in China.

