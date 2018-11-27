Kylian Mbappe says PSG will need things to go in their favour if they are to fulfill their dream of winning the Champions League.

PSG play Liverpool in a vital Group C game at the Parc des Princes on Wednesday, when a defeat could end their hopes of even reaching the knockout rounds.

Thomas Tuchel’s side lost 3-2 at Anfield in their first game before thrashing Red Star Belgrade 6-1. Two draws against Napoli followed, meaning that defeat to Liverpool – coupled with a Napoli win against Red Star – would mean they miss out on the last 16.

READ ALSO Firmino shows off £350,000 Rolls Royce

“We have struggled a bit so far, but we are still in the running and we have our fate in our own hands,” Mbappe said.

“I think that in order to win a competition you need things to click into place.

“We are not missing much. It is not much but at the same time it is a lot, because in top-level football it is the little details that are the most important.

“There are games in which you think, at first sight, that nothing unusual is going to happen. And then there is maybe a little moment in the game – it can be a half, or a spell in which you are on top – and your team grows in confidence and things go in your favour, to take you far in a competition like this.”