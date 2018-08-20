Kylian Mbappe grabbed the headlines after scoring two second-half goals in Paris Saint-Germain’s 3-1 win at Guingamp, but the teenager gave credit to Neymar, who had a goal and an assist.

Mbappe, still getting up to speed after France’s World Cup triumph, spent the first half on the bench before coming in for Timothy Weah with PSG trailing 1-0.

Neymar equalised with a penalty eight minutes later and Mbappe put PSG ahead on 82 minutes, before Neymar set him up for the club’s third goal late on.

And Mbappe said there’s only one major attraction in the French champions’ squad.

“Neymar is a superstar, more than me. He worked a lot in Barcelona for that,” Mbappe told Canal+. “With a goal and an assist, it is not bad either. I try to bring what I can and help the team win.”

Mbappe also said he was prepared to leave the highs of the World Cup win behind as PSG focus on the new season.

“We won, we celebrated but football continues, my career begins, I have very high goals with Paris, with the team of France and at the individual level,” he said. We don’t have time to sit around.”