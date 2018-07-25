Mbappe battles CR7, Messi for world’s best— 25th July 2018
France’s World Cup star, Kylian Mbappe joined regulars Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi on the shortlist for The Best FIFA Men’s player award, world soccer’s governing body announced yesterday.
READ ALSO: 'We're blessed to watch Mbappe' – Kaka amazed by France star's maturity
Ronaldo, who had won the award for the last two years, helped Real Madrid claimed a third consecutive Uefa Champions League crown before securing a close season transfer to Juventus.
Argentine forward, Messi topped the scoring charts with 34 goals in Barcelona’s third La Liga title win in the last four seasons.
The 19-year-old Mbappe followed up a domestic treble with Paris St Germain with a string of impressive in France’s World Cup winning campaign.
He became only the second teenager after Pele to score in a World Cup final, as France powered past Croatia 4-2 to win the sport’s top prize for the second time, 20 years after their first triumph.
Mbappe was joined by compatriot Antoine Griezmann and Raphael Varane on the 10-man shortlist.
France coach Didier Deschamps and former Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane head the nominees for the men’s coach of the year award.
England manager Gareth Southgate was also named on the shortlist after guiding the national team to a first World Cup semifinal in 28 years.
