– The Sun News
Latest
25th July 2018 - Mbappe battles CR7, Messi for world’s best
25th July 2018 - I did nothing wrong – Salisu Yusuf
25th July 2018 - Nigeria: Bound to violence?
25th July 2018 - Social criticism or hatred: Matters arising
25th July 2018 - Nigerians have means to overcome challenges – Gauer, outgoing French Ambassador
25th July 2018 - Palace coup in Senate as PDP topples APC
25th July 2018 - Buhari wishes defectors well
25th July 2018 - Offa bank robbery: Police threaten to arrest Saraki
25th July 2018 - Benue Assembly Speaker, others impeached
25th July 2018 - 3rd Mainland Bridge: Closure for maintenance shifted to August 24
Home / Sporting Sun / Sports / Mbappe battles CR7, Messi for world’s best
BEST FIFA

Mbappe battles CR7, Messi for world’s best

— 25th July 2018

France’s World Cup star, Kylian Mbappe joined regulars Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi on the shortlist for The Best FIFA Men’s player award, world soccer’s governing body announced yesterday.

READ ALSO: ‘We’re blessed to watch Mbappe’ – Kaka amazed by France star’s maturity

Ronaldo, who had won the award for the last two years, helped Real Madrid claimed a third consecutive Uefa Champions League crown before securing a close season transfer to Juventus.

Argentine forward, Messi topped the scoring charts with 34 goals in Barcelona’s third La Liga title win in the last four seasons.

The 19-year-old Mbappe followed up a domestic treble with Paris St Germain with a string of impressive in France’s World Cup winning campaign.

He became only the second teenager after Pele to score in a World Cup final, as France powered past Croatia 4-2 to win the sport’s top prize for the second time, 20 years after their first triumph.

Mbappe was joined by compatriot Antoine Griezmann and Raphael Varane on the 10-man shortlist.

France coach Didier Deschamps and former Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane head the nominees for the men’s coach of the year award.

England manager Gareth Southgate was also named on the shortlist after guiding the national team to a first World Cup semifinal in 28 years.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Tokunbo David
Tokunbo David

Writer and editor.

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

MEANS

Nigerians have means to overcome challenges – Gauer, outgoing French Ambassador

— 25th July 2018

“Nigerians have the means to overcome their difficulties and their challenges and young Nigerians deserve more security and improved governance.” Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja Amidst the uncertainty travelling within Nigeria, the outgoing French Ambassador to Nigeria, Mr. Denys Gauer, has sensationally revealed that he travelled half of Nigeria, particularly to Sokoto and Lagos by road. Gauer,…

  • 56

    Palace coup in Senate as PDP topples APC

    — 25th July 2018

    • PDP now 56, APC 48, ADC two, APGA one • How Saraki, loyalists foiled alleged leadership change Fred Itua Romanus Ugwu, Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja and Noah Ebije, Kaduna The high wired intrigues and acrimonious power play between the two dominant political parties took a dramatic turn, yesterday, as 35 lawmakers defected from the All…

  • DEFECTING

    Buhari wishes defectors well

    — 25th July 2018

    The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, in a statement said, Buhari,… noted that none of the defecting federal lawmakers from APC had any specific grievances against him or the government he leads; neither did he harbour anything against any of them. Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja President Muhammadu Buhari has…

  • SENATE PRESIDENT

    Offa bank robbery: Police threaten to arrest Saraki

    — 25th July 2018

    “The force insists that the Senate President is being expected to report to the head of investigation team at the Intelligence Response Team and should honour the invitation, otherwise the force will not hesitate to use all the instruments of the law to ensure compliance with the law.” Molly Kilete The Nigeria Police Force headquarters…

  • TITUS UBA - NEW SPEAKER

    Benue Assembly Speaker, others impeached

    — 25th July 2018

    Titus Uba was elected the new Speaker of the 8th Assembly following his nomination by member representing Otukpo/Akpa, Hon. Egli Johnson Ahubi Rose Ejembi, Makurdi The Speaker of Benue State House of Assembly, Terkimbi Ikyange, has been impeach. The House has also elected member representing Kyaan State Constituency, Titus Uba, as its new Speaker. READ…

Archive

July 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jun    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share