Tosin Ajirre

Sensational singer, Mayeth, is making some major moves, as she comes through with a new single, ‘Don’t Play’.

The queen of songs is back for more. The Delta State-born singer, birth-named Mayeth Uzefe Isaac, also known as “African Rihanna” (a similarity she doesn’t accept) does different music genres which move in a slightly different direction.

With her distinct voice and style, which was first discovered at a church convention at the age of 10, as an emerging pop-star born into a family of singers and songwriters, just as the likes of Jimoh Waxiu, Mayeth then began her journey into stardom at 15.

The fast rising singer delivers on the hype. She is one of the reformations happening in the Nigerian entertainment industry today.

‘Don’t Play’ is an infusion of hip hop which has that dancehall vibe in it, Mayeth has continued honing her skills to master a unique beat that comfortably allows her infuse every other genre to her style of hip hop.

She held down the sustain pedal, as she pleaded: “Don’t – Don’t – Don’t Play With My Heart’. There, her awakening began and Mayeth allowed tones to ring out indefinitely, creating catchy and groovy melodies.

Giving it her 101%, the breakout banger has a well-established connection between Mayeth and Galaxy Beat (the producer). The song is busy, tastefully created, meditative and circled under the spell of Nigerian music.

Mayeth made it overtly-romantic, as she sings in her local Isoko language (a language spoken in the southern region of Nigeria); her melodies meld together, shifting in vibes and volume. ‘Don’t Play’ draws on reiteration and also a certain degree of impromptu inspiration.

Indeed, Mayeth is what’s next.