– The Sun News
Latest
30th August 2018 - May says Britain committed to free trade with Kenya after Brexit
30th August 2018 - 10 Kwara APC excos resign
30th August 2018 - Former Congolese military leader: I am not ‘the Terminator’
30th August 2018 - UK foreign minister attacks Google over ‘child abuse content’
30th August 2018 - Delta Govt to mitigate corps members inconveniences in camp
30th August 2018 - Firemen rescue man, 52, from collapsed duplex in Kano
30th August 2018 - Plateau rural communities decry deplorable roads, lack of potable water
30th August 2018 - N6m spent on upgraded software for third party clients, says JAMB
30th August 2018 - Nigerians are starving under Buhari, says Lamido
30th August 2018 - FG commissions Maska Earth dam
Home / World News / May says Britain committed to free trade with Kenya after Brexit
free trade

May says Britain committed to free trade with Kenya after Brexit

— 30th August 2018

NAN

Britain is committed to free trade with Kenya after it leaves the European Union, British Prime Minister Theresa May said on Thursday on a visit to Nairobi.

May, speaking on the third stop of a trip to Africa, said she would want Britain to become the biggest investor on the continent out of the world’s richest nations.

“As Britain prepares to leave the European Union we are committed to a smooth transition that ensures continuity in our trading relationship with Kenya, ensuring Kenya retains its duty free quota free access to the UK market.”

May also announced Britain would set up a cyber center in Nairobi to help authorities fight online child sex abuse by tracking the sharing of abusive images on the internet.

READ ALSO Former Congolese military leader: I am not ‘the Terminator’

The EU is currently Britain’s biggest trading partner. Skeptics say closer ties and more trade with Africa will do little to offset the economic impact of Brexit.

Total trade with Nigeria, South Africa, and Kenya, the three nations on her tour this week, amounted to just over 13 billion pounds in 2016, official British figures show, compared with 554 billion pounds of trade with the EU that year.

The prime minister has used her first official visit to the region of more than one billion people to stress that Britain’s relationship with former colonies, including Kenya and other African nations, is increasingly focused on private investment, not on aid.

In Nigeria, Africa’s biggest economy and most populous nation, May also promised closer commercial ties and promoted the longstanding presence of British companies in the country.

Britain is Kenya’s largest trading partner and a major market for its exports of cut flowers. The rapidly expanding agriculture sector is Kenya’s biggest foreign exchange earner and a big source of jobs.

Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta, speaking alongside May at a news conference, said he welcomed her assurance that Kenyan duty free exports would continue after Brexit and said Kenya would be pressing for an increase in exports.

Kenyatta said two agreements signed on Thursday-one to enhance military cooperation, the other for Britain to return assets and proceeds of corruption to Kenya- indicated the close ties between the two countries.

Kenyatta, who was re-elected for a second term after a bloody and prolonged elections season, said his government’s fight against graft was important for national unity and his legacy.

Corruption drains billions of dollars from the state every year in Kenya, and foreign businessmen complain it is hard to get things done without paying bribes.

Margaret Thatcher was the last British prime minister to visit Kenya, in 1988.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Omotayo Edubi

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

KWARA APC

10 Kwara APC excos resign

— 30th August 2018

Layi Olanrewaju, Ilorin No fewer than 10 members of the Ishola Balogun-Fulani led executives of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kwara State, including the state Women leader, Ramat Oganija, and the state the Publicity Secretary of the party, Buhari Sulyman, have all resigned their appointments. The Kwara Central Zonal chairman of APC, Alh. Jimoh…

  • inconveniences

    Delta Govt to mitigate corps members inconveniences in camp

    — 30th August 2018

    NAN The Delta Government says it will mitigate the inconveniences faced by corps members in camp  during their orientation period. Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa said this at the swearing in ceremony of 2018 Batch ‘B’ stream 11 orientation course for corps members deployed to Delta. Okowa, represented by Mr Jude Someone, the state Commissioner for Higher…

  • RESCUED

    Firemen rescue man, 52, from collapsed duplex in Kano

    — 30th August 2018

    NAN The Kano State Fire Service on Thursday morning rescued 52-year-old man, Malam Mohammed Zakiru, from a collapsed duplex at Kofar Na’isa Quarters in Kano. Alhaji Saidu Mohammed, the service Public Relations Officer, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Kano that Zakiru was trapped in a collapsed building in the early hours of…

  • PORTABLE WATER

    Plateau rural communities decry deplorable roads, lack of potable water

    — 30th August 2018

    NAN Rural dwellers in in Kanke Local Government Area of Plateau on Wednesday decried deplorable state of their roads and the lack potable water in their communities. Leaders of the communities voiced their concerns on Thursday in Kanke, at a round-table discussion organised by the Justice Development and Peace Commission (JDPC), and supported by the…

  • JAMB

    N6m spent on upgraded software for third party clients, says JAMB

    — 30th August 2018

    Fred Ezeh, Abuja The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), on Wednesday, announced that it spent N6 million to upgrade relevant softwares and systems that would increase credibility of its services to third party clients. The Board was unhappy that some Nigerians made “mountain out of nothing” as regards former software and system that was…

Archive

August 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jul    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share