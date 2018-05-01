The Sun News
Latest
1st May 2018 - May Day: Okowa solicits workers’ cooperation
1st May 2018 - Nigeria, US to draw roadmap on $500m looted funds return
1st May 2018 - TERROR: Scores feared dead in Mubi twin bomb blasts
1st May 2018 - Congress: Bayelsa APC leaders retain zoning formula
1st May 2018 - May Day: Be decisive with herdsmen, Benue NLC urges Buhari
1st May 2018 - Pay our salaries, we are dying – NLC to Kogi State govt
1st May 2018 - Imo State APC endorses President Buhari for second term
1st May 2018 - Workers Day: Amosun urged to pay leave allowances, pension deductions
1st May 2018 - Workers Day: Osinbajo, Ngige others celebrate at Eagle Square
1st May 2018 - Borno State openly hold first Workers Day in 5 years
Home / National / May Day: Okowa solicits workers’ cooperation
RETIREMENT Delta

May Day: Okowa solicits workers’ cooperation

— 1st May 2018

Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State, on Tuesday, in Asaba, solicited the continued support and cooperation of all categories of workers in the state for his administration.

Addressing a mammoth crowd of workers during a rally in commemoration of this year’s Workers’ Day in the state, Okowa described the state workforce as valuable asset in any policy, programme and project implementation.

“I sincerely request your (organised labour) cooperation and understanding as partners in progress. We are always conscious of ensuring harmony to bring out the best in the workforce and I assure you that working together, this administration will continue to protect workers’ rights and shall promote incentives for greater productivity leading to greater prosperity,” he said.

Okowa noted that his administration is constantly aware of the sacrifices of workers and their contributions to the development of the state and country, hence, he will continue to seek the hands of labour to collectively attain enviable heights of progress.

He told the crowd that his administration has continued to keep the promises it made to workers with regular payment of salaries and other incentives, adding that when the state receives the next tranche of Paris Club refund, it will assist local government councils in defraying the arrears of salaries owed council workers.

“The state government has approved owner-occupier for the workers residing in the junior staff estate; at the same time, the buildings on the new housing estate on Ibusa road are to be completed and handed over to workers. The present administration has continued to keep our promises to our workers. We are paying salaries promptly, and when the next Paris Club money is received, we shall assist the local government councils that are indebted to their workers to pay off all that they owe.

“It is important that we make clear distinction between state government and local government. What we do as a state must be seen as assistance because, it is not the duty of the state government to pay salaries of local government councils,” Okowa explained.

He announced the appointments of 9 permanent secretaries and the appointment of Mr. Tony Obuh and Mr. Lawson Efenudu as Chairman and Executive Secretary respectively of the Delta State Pension Board.

He said his administration spends about N1 billion monthly for the payment of pensions, noting that the backlog of pension arrears was much but arrangements were being made to clear the backlog.

Okowa also thanked civil servants for their cooperation in ensuring that the clock–in, clock–out mechanism introduced in the state is effective, stating, “with the clock-in arrangement, we will ensure that only those who work receives salaries.

“I am committed to the promotion of workers’ welfare. I have never at any point, suspended promotion of civil servants, but I urge all civil servants to be committed to their duties and ensure effective service delivery.”

State chairman of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Jonathan Jemirieyigbe assured the governor of workers continuous for administration, while his Trade Union Congress (TUC) counterpart, Chinedu Nwobodo thanked the governor for the regular payment of workers’ salaries “especially in the trying year of 2016 when the economy was at the verge of collapse.”

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Segun Adio

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

RETIREMENT Delta

May Day: Okowa solicits workers’ cooperation

— 1st May 2018

Paul Osuyi, Asaba Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State, on Tuesday, in Asaba, solicited the continued support and cooperation of all categories of workers in the state for his administration. Addressing a mammoth crowd of workers during a rally in commemoration of this year’s Workers’ Day in the state, Okowa described the state workforce as…

  • Nigeria, US to draw roadmap on $500m looted funds return

    — 1st May 2018

    Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Washington DC President Muhammadu Buhari and President Donald Trump of the United States of America have agreed for the two Attorneys-General of both countries to sit down and draw a roadmap on how $500 million looted funds that has been traced will be returned. Attorney General and Minister for Justice, Abubakar Malami,  who…

  • MUBI BOMB BLAST - MAY DAY

    TERROR: Scores feared dead in Mubi twin bomb blasts

    — 1st May 2018

    Billy Graham Abel, Yola The Adamawa State Commissioner of Police, Abdullahi Yerima, has confirmed that scores are dead and over 20 seriously injured in twin suicide bomb blasts in Mubi main market of Adamawa State. The Commissioner said the police Anti-Bomb Squad have been deployed to the scene of the incident at Mubi to manage…

  • APC Websites

    Congress: Bayelsa APC leaders retain zoning formula

    — 1st May 2018

    Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa  Fresh facts have revealed that leaders of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in Bayelsa State have decided to retain the present zoning arrangement in line with the decision of the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the party. The APC in the state led by former governor Timipre Sylva and the Minister of…

  • BUHARI IMPEACHMENT

    May Day: Be decisive with herdsmen, Benue NLC urges Buhari

    — 1st May 2018

    Rose Ejembi, Makurdi As workers all over the world celebrates the May Day celebration, on Tuesday, Benue State workers have urged President Muhammadu Buhari to deal decisively with the issue of herdsmen attacks on people of the state. This he should do as the Federal Government has adopted to deal with corruption and also Boko…

Archive

May 2018
S M T W T F S
« Apr    
 12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
2728293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share