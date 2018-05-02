May Day: Fayose promotes 37,132 Ekiti workers

• Urges them to vote for deputy

Wole Balogun, Ado Ekiti

Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose, has promoted 37,132 workers whose promotion were left unattended to since 2015.

Breakdown of the promotion revealed Civil Service, Hospital Management Board, Teaching Service Commission and parastatals had 23, 480 promoted, while SUBEB and Local Government Service Commission is 13,652.

The governor said the development is to lay to rest agitation by workers demanding the implementation of the promotion arrears. He added that the promotion takes effect immediately.

Fayose, who was performing his last May Day function, however, urged the workers to vote for his deputy, Olusola Kolapo, and assured them he would continue his administration’s good works.

On the new minimum wage, the governor called for a review of revenue formula in favour of states, so they can pay the new wage. He also asked the labour unions to put pressure on the Federal Government to release the differential between the oil benchmark and the new oil price.

He cited the judgment of the apex court that declared excess crude illegal, saying all monies should be paid into the federation account, where it is shared among the three tiers.

He reiterated his earlier pledge not to leave office owing workers’ salaries, saying with faith, all things are possible.

Raising his deputy’s hand, Fayose said: “l wanted somebody else, but, the Lord said he is the man. I have no choice but to support this gentleman.

“The All Progressives Congress (APC) said they will bring money, it is okay, they said they will rig, use technology, and federal might, it is okay, but, I want to tell them the power of the people is greater than those of us in power. The coming election is about your future.

“I appreciate you for the support I have enjoyed in the face of challenges in this administration. I cannot thank you enough, you deliberately and consciously brought me back to government in 2014. I will never forget your role, particularly the teachers.

“My legacy was already rubbished, my achievements quashed, it was quite hopeless, but for God and you. Today, those things I needed to put right are reasonably in place by your grace and that of God. Thank you for making me a man of history; I, without a name or big family name, to become governor two times. I was taken out of power by the powers that be, but the people did not take me out.

“I want to believe, again, by the grace of God and your support, I will, also, be the first governor to have a successor of his own,” he said.

The governor also reiterated his promise not to leave office without paying all outstanding workers’ salaries and urged them to have faith in his words.

In his remarks, Chairman of Trade Union Congress (TUC), Odunayo Adesoye, praised Fayose for the transformational governance he piloted, saying the state has witnessed tremendous development in all facet of life.

He said: “You have led the way in demonstrating how responsible government should protect the life and property of the citizens, through the progressive signing into law the anti-open grazing law.

“Ekiti State will forever remember your uncommon legacy.”

Adesoye, however, urged the governor to ensure the issue of salaries and pension arrears are addressed. He, also, urged Fayose to address the issue of casualisation in the banking sector urgently.