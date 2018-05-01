May Day: Enugu workers advocates revitalisation ailing industries

Raphael Ede, Enugu

Workers of Enugu State have called on the state government to revamp key industries, companies and corporations in the state to create more job opportunities to the teeming youths and school leavers.

They noted that the high rate of unemployment has become a time-bomb for the nation which needed urgent solution to tackle.

The workers made these demands in a separate addresses to mark the 2018 May Day celebration by the State Chairman of Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, Comr. Virginus Chuks Nwobodo and Chairman of State Trade Union Congress TUC, Comr. Chukwuma Igbokwe.

The workers also wants the “payment of pensions and gratuities/harmonisation of arrears of salaries, implementation of the National Health Insurance Scheme in the state, absorption of the remaining workers in the government parastatals into the requisite ministries, to ensure they receive their salaries alongside other state workers.”

While commending the State Governor, Mr. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi for friendly disposition to the labour matters, they however, urged him to award contracts to labour friendly firms especially in the area of construction of road and buildings.

The workers thanked the governor for ensuring adequate security of lives and property in every nooks and crannies of the state, which according to them have made the state about the safest place to live in the entire country.

The workers noted that the reason for the clamour for his continuity is based on the outstanding performances which according them are numerous to mention.

“Some of which are: prompt payment of monthly salaries/pensions, and other allowances to state public and civil servants; approval of payment of arrears of salaries of 731 former staff of some state parastatals and also, regularization of 42 casual staff of the Enugu State University Teaching Hospital, Parklane, Enugu, as permanent staff of the institution.

“Biometric capture for 80 staff of ENSWAMA absorbed in the civil service and the payment of N82.7 million deducted from the workers’ salaries by the State Government as national housing fund contributions between 2000 to 2004 but remitted to the Federal Mortgage Bank,” among others.

Responding, Governor Ugwuanyi thanked the workers for their resilient support for his administration, stressing that workers welfare would continue to be his government top priority.

He disclosed that why his administration pays salaries regularly and promptly is to activate the economy of the state which he said is already paying citing the state index performance recently released by Bureau of Statistics.

“I am pleased to see the retired workers and tipper drivers march past in my presence with job. We will continue to address the issues concerning the welfare of the workers,” he promised.