May Day: Ekiti promotes 37,152 workers

The Ekiti State Government, on Tuesday, announced the promotion of 37, 152 workers in the public service, this was announced by Governor Ayodele Fayose during the celebration of the annual Workers’ Day popularly known as the May Day celebration in Ado-Ekiti.

The governor said the exercise covered promotions from 2015 to 2017 and that they would be paid all the entitlements.

He added that civil servants, teachers, local government workers, health workers and others were included.

In a statement by the governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Idowu Adelusi, the governor was quoted as saying that he stood by his earlier promise not to owe workers’ salaries by the time he would be leaving office come October.

“I appreciate the support that I have enjoyed from workers, even when the battle was fierce

I will never forget your role in bringing me back to office, particularly the teachers. My legacy was already rubbished when I left office but God and you made me come back.

“You made me a man of history in our state. I had no trade name, a family name that is recognised, but with your support, I was able to defeat two incumbents and become the first Ekiti person to be elected governor twice,” he said.

On the harsh economic situation being faced by state and local governments, Fayose blamed the development on the manner the Federal Government handles funds accruing to the national purse.

He, therefore, called on labour leaders to put the Federal Government on its toes, by asking questions on how the funds were being spent.

“Without doing that, states may continue to find it difficult to meet their expectations. For instance, this year’s benchmark for the federal budget is $42 but oil now goes for over $70 per barrel and instead of paying all the revenues to the Federation Account, the FG still operates an Excess Crude Oil Account contrary to the judgment of the Supreme Court and they spend such funds without recourse to appropriate authorities,” he said.

In his speech, the Chairman of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Comrade Ade Adesanmi, lauded the governor for his love for workers and the manner he handled the farmers/herdsmen issue.

He also commended the governor for embarking on legacy projects despite the parlous state of the national economy.

Comrade Odunayo Adesoye of the Trade Union Congress (TUC), noted that Fayose had written his name in gold in the minds of workers and people of the state.

The Head of Service, Dr Gbenga Faseluka, said the fact that the governor did not sack workers or reduce their pay despite the cash crunch was a commendable action.