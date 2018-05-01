The Sun News
May Day: Buhari committed to workers’ welfare -Ngige

— 1st May 2018

•Demand, protect your rights, say Atiku, Barde   

From Magnus Eze, Abuja, with agency report

As Nigerian workers join their counterparts all over the world to mark this year’s May Day, the Federal Government has reaffirmed the commitment of President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration to the welfare of its workforce.

Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige, in a goodwill message to workers, on behalf of government, commended the resilience of the Nigerian workers and called for their continued support for the success of the present administration.

Senator Ngige stated that the administration had not allowed the economic downtown to induce anti-labour policies and actions, such as retrenchment and assured workers of better days ahead, especially with the new national minimum wage in the works.

“This is an administration that places a lot of premium on the welfare of workers and all citizenry and has done so in very transparent manner. Our openness is to provide enough window; for all Nigerians to appreciate the state of the nation and the efforts of the government.

Meanwhile,  former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, has urged labour leaders to engage the federal government on minimum wage, industrialisation, education, healthcare delivery and pension.

In a statement in Abuja on Monday, Abubakar said that the minimum wage of 18,000 per month (less than $50) as currently obtained was ill-motivating and embarrassing considering the current economic reality. He said that while it was adequate that the federal government could set the standard for national minimum wage, state governments, especially the rich states, should not see the standard as the maximum wage.

Also, governorship aspirant of the All Progressives Congress  (APC), Mr. Muhammad Jibrin Barde, has commended Gombe State workers and the entire Nigerian workforce as they celebrate workers’ day, today.

In a statement by his media office, the ex-bank chief said workers throughout the world deserved to be celebrated because they play pivotal roles in the smooth running of not only the civil service that ensure government at all levels function well but the private sector too whose contributions to the state and national economy cannot be overemphasised.

He commended their commitment and efforts in spite of many challenges they face, ranging from what he called “salary issues to poor working condition defined by paucity of infrastructure.”

Barde noted advised Gombe state workers to also take the opportunity of the celebration to reflect on how they can better their lots in the next administration by making good use of their voter cards in 2019.

a labour friendly governor as against what they are experiencing now under the Peoples Democratic Party led administration in the state.

Barde urged state governors to always take the welfare of workers at heart by prompt payment of salaries, and as well as by treating pensioners with care and love. 

He assured the people of Gombe that if elected, he would ensure prompt payment of their salaries and other allowances coupled with prompt payments of their gratuities.

