May Day: Be decisive with herdsmen, Benue NLC urges Buhari

— 1st May 2018

Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

As workers all over the world celebrates the May Day celebration, on Tuesday, Benue State workers have urged President Muhammadu Buhari to deal decisively with the issue of herdsmen attacks on people of the state.

This he should do as the Federal Government has adopted to deal with corruption and also Boko Haram in the North East part of the country.

Speaking during the event to mark the day in Makurdi, state Chairman of the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC), Comrade Godwin Anya, lamented that the killings by Fulani herdsmen had continued unabated.

“When we wake up on a daily basis, the breaking news that dot the media platforms is the killings of innocent citizens, burning of houses and properties by the marauding Fulani militias in Guma, Logo, Okpokwu, Gwer-East, Gwer West, Makurdi and other parts of the state.

“Labour condemns in strong terms this unprovoked and unwarranted mayhem that is unleashed on the peace loving and law abiding citizens of the State. It is on record that since the beginning of 2018, the killings have intensified unchecked by the Federal Government.

“The deployment of soldiers in the exercise “Ayern A Kpatuma” compounded the situation as the presence of soldiers who were supposed to restore peace and order in the affected areas, rather gave strength and boldness to the herdsrnen who attack and have also occupied our ancestral homes.

“As an agrarian State, many workers have lost their lives on their farms which they engaged in, in order to compliment their jobs. The organised labour in the State is therefore, calling on President Muhammadu Buhari to deal decisively with the issue of herdsrnen attacks on our people just the way and manner the Federal Government has adopted to deal with corruption and also Boko Haram in the North East part of the country.”

On his part, Chairman, Central Planning Committee of the Workers Day Celebration, Emmanuel Nyiyongo disclosed that this year’s celebration was low keyed in the state as a result of the massive destruction of lives and property by invading herdsmen since January this year.

“We cannot be dancing while we have corpses in various mortuaries in the state. That is why we didn’t invite the state’s arts council or have a match past or cutting of cake this year.

“All these decisions were taken in view of the killings in the state. We are surrounded by privileged terrorists. We voted this government to power to get the dividends of democracy and not to be eliminated.

Responding, Governor Ortom who thanked the workers for their resilience and understanding in the face of the harsh economic situation in the country promised that his administration would continue to attend to the welfare of workers in the state.

He thanked the people of the state including workers, traditional rulers, clergies, Christians and Muslim faithfuls and all for supporting his administration especially since the Benue pogrom began this year.

“There has been intimidation and blackmail but each time I look back, I see the people of Benue state unanimously behind me as far as the law is concerned. People ask me where is my courage and I tell them I have my people behind me.

“I do not care about what will happen now but as long as equity, justice and fairness is served, I am happy. I’m happy that the ranching law is now being adopted by many states”

