May Day: Bayelsa workers back civil service reforms

Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

Bayelsa workers, on Tuesday, during the May Day celebration declared support for the ongoing Civil Service reforms embarked upon by the administration of Governor Seriake Dickson.

State chairman of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Mr. Bipre John Ndiomu, who presented a joint address also on behalf of the Trade Union Congress while appealing to the state government to carry out the reforms with caution, noted that “The reforms are intended to reposition the public service for better productivity. ”

According to him the labour unions believes in building institutions that will sustain the policies of government for future generations.

“We are of the view that the reforms are intended to reposition the public service for better productivity. Congress therefore calls on government to ensure that the reforms are in line with the public service rules.

“While we agree that there are challenges in the civil service, the reforms should be handled with utmost care. For instance, workers that were wrongly placed at their points of engagement should not be terminated but the grade levels of such staff should be corrected and properly placed. Labour again, wishes to appeal to government to ensure that the ongoing reforms will not lead to the sacking of any genuine workers in service. ”

Deputy Governor John Jonah, who stood him for Governor Dickson, commended the State workforce for their understanding during the trying times of recession, the ongoing reforms and other policies to improve the welfare of workers.

Jonah explained that though the finances of the State is yet to get out of rough waters with the recent shortfall of N700 million in the monthly allocation, the present administration would continue to give priority to workers welfare.