The Sun News
Latest
1st May 2018 - May Day: Bayelsa workers back civil service reforms
1st May 2018 - UBEC: Why we’re auditing basic education facilities in Nigeria
1st May 2018 - Foundation to spend N1b to save indigent lives
1st May 2018 - Workers’ Day: Umahi places embargo on employment in Ebonyi
1st May 2018 - Lalong releases N375m to purchase land for civil servants
1st May 2018 - May Day: Enugu workers advocates revitalisation ailing industries
1st May 2018 - Equip forest guards to end herders attacks – Prof Sharubutu
1st May 2018 - Delta re-awards contracts in own varsity campuses
1st May 2018 - Sultan declares May 27 1st Ramadan
1st May 2018 - Asset recovery: Panel withdraws Uwajeh’s appointment
Home / National / May Day: Bayelsa workers back civil service reforms
CIVIL SERVICE BAYELSA

May Day: Bayelsa workers back civil service reforms

— 1st May 2018

Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

Bayelsa workers, on Tuesday, during the May Day celebration declared support for the ongoing Civil Service reforms embarked upon by the administration of Governor Seriake Dickson.

State chairman of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Mr. Bipre John Ndiomu,  who presented a joint address also on behalf of the Trade Union Congress  while appealing to the state government to carry out the reforms with caution, noted that “The reforms are intended to reposition the public service for better productivity. ”

According to him the labour unions believes in building institutions that will sustain the policies of government for future generations.

“We are of the view that the reforms are intended to reposition the public service for better productivity. Congress therefore calls on government to ensure that the reforms are in line with the public service rules.

“While we agree that there are challenges in the civil service, the reforms should be handled with utmost care. For instance, workers that were wrongly placed at their points of engagement should not be terminated but the grade levels of such staff should be corrected and properly placed. Labour again, wishes to appeal to government to ensure that the ongoing reforms will not lead to the sacking of any genuine workers in service. ”

Deputy Governor John Jonah, who stood him for Governor Dickson, commended the State workforce for their understanding during the trying times of recession, the ongoing reforms and other policies to improve the welfare of workers.

Jonah explained that though the finances of the State is yet to get out of rough waters with the recent shortfall of N700 million in the monthly allocation,  the present administration would continue to give priority to workers welfare.

 

 

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

CIVIL SERVICE BAYELSA

May Day: Bayelsa workers back civil service reforms

— 1st May 2018

Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa Bayelsa workers, on Tuesday, during the May Day celebration declared support for the ongoing Civil Service reforms embarked upon by the administration of Governor Seriake Dickson. State chairman of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Mr. Bipre John Ndiomu,  who presented a joint address also on behalf of the Trade Union Congress  while…

  • BASIC EDUCATION

    UBEC: Why we’re auditing basic education facilities in Nigeria

    — 1st May 2018

    Fred Ezeh, Abuja The Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC) has explained why it embarked on National Personnel Audit (NPA) of private and public basic education facilities in Nigeria, eight years after the previous exercise was done. The Commission said it was worried that no accurate data and information was available for policy makers and international…

  • Foundation to spend N1b to save indigent lives

    — 1st May 2018

    Raphael Ede, Enugu An Enugu-based humanitarian organisation, Professor Stan Chinedu Ani PROFSCA Foundation, has said it would spend N1 billion to save lives of indigent citizens with serious medical challenges. This money would be realised from a N1,000 donation targeted from over one million people across the globe which would be used to the rescue…

  • MAY DAY UMAHI

    Workers’ Day: Umahi places embargo on employment in Ebonyi

    — 1st May 2018

    Obinna Odogwu, Abakaliki Unemployed graduates in Ebonyi State were shocked by Governor David Umahi, on Tuesday, when he announcement that there would be no further recruitment of new workers in the state until welfare packages demanded by the state workforce were met. Governor Umahi made the announcement while addressing workers during the May Day celebration…

  • LALONG SERVANTS

    Lalong releases N375m to purchase land for civil servants

    — 1st May 2018

    Gyang Bere, Jos Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau State has released N375 million for the purchase of 800 hectares of land for the construction of mass Low Cost Housing Units for Civil Servants in the state. Lalong said his administration is determined to ensure that most civil servants in the state own their own houses…

Archive

May 2018
S M T W T F S
« Apr    
 12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
2728293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share