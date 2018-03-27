10 best Mavrodi death memes from satisfied Nigerians

Toks David, Lagos

Sergei Panteleevich Mavrodi is a name that for many Nigerians will live in infamy alongside a rogues’ gallery of history’s greatest crooks and swindlers. At least that was the general sentiment that followed news that the infamous Russian financial fraudster and pyramid schemer had died of a heart attack in Moscow on Monday, March 26.

Because many Nigerians at the height of the country’s recession in 2016 had bought into Mavrodi’s MMM get-rich-quick scheme, making and losing entire livelihoods before its final collapse, reactions to his death on social media were, well,… hilariously positive, at least judging by the number of Twitter memes bearing the hashtag #Mavordi.

In a week that has not been very good for Russia (many countries expelling Russian diplomats over the U.K spy poisoning affair), here are some of the best Mavrodi death memes from very ‘satisfied’ Nigerians:

https://twitter.com/Iam_Temitorpe/status/978559686952747008

https://twitter.com/t_riumphant/status/978277006021414913

https://twitter.com/Theofficialosas/status/978282755338440704

BREAKING NEWS: MMM founder, Sergei Mavrodi is dead. They said he died of heart attack, but Nigerians knows the real thing that killed him. If you know you know. pic.twitter.com/vKX2n5LEh8 — ♔ King Absolute ♔ (@KingAbsolute_) March 26, 2018

https://twitter.com/no_rookie/status/978237774892544001

#Punchnewspapers #Opinion

Nigerians are counting their losses with Mavrodi's MMM…,Do you know anybody who have lost their money to it?

Do share your experience. pic.twitter.com/FvfZTT6Uwe — The Punch Newspapers (@MobilePunch) March 27, 2018

Sergey Mavrodi..founder of Pyramid scheme MMM has passed at age 62 of a heart attack..yall prayers have been answered😂😂😂 — Stone-Atlega (@AtlegaStone) March 27, 2018

MMM Sergei Mavrodi's dead he thinks he can eat my money an go fee….my village pass ham😂😂😂😂#BBNaija pic.twitter.com/8TpZtj5kpY — Aiworo brenda (@aiworo_brenda) March 27, 2018

Sergei Mavrodi And His MMM Was Doing Fine Until He Came And Dupe Nigerians. Now Swear Don K!ll Am. pic.twitter.com/Aw5SS0G2lM — Brighter Days🙏🏾… (@OneXMind) March 26, 2018