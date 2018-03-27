The Sun News
Mavrodi Nigerians

10 best Mavrodi death memes from satisfied Nigerians

— 27th March 2018

Toks David, Lagos

Sergei Panteleevich Mavrodi is a name that for many Nigerians will live in infamy alongside a rogues’ gallery of history’s greatest crooks and swindlers. At least that was the general sentiment that followed news that the infamous Russian financial fraudster and pyramid schemer had died of a heart attack in Moscow on Monday, March 26.

Because many Nigerians at the height of the country’s recession in 2016 had bought into Mavrodi’s MMM get-rich-quick scheme, making and losing entire livelihoods before its final collapse, reactions to his death on social media were, well,… hilariously positive, at least judging by the number of Twitter memes bearing the hashtag #Mavordi.

In a week that has not been very good for Russia (many countries expelling Russian diplomats over the U.K spy poisoning affair), here are some of the best Mavrodi death memes from very ‘satisfied’ Nigerians:

https://twitter.com/Iam_Temitorpe/status/978559686952747008

https://twitter.com/t_riumphant/status/978277006021414913

https://twitter.com/Theofficialosas/status/978282755338440704

https://twitter.com/no_rookie/status/978237774892544001

