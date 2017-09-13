The Sun News
Latest
13th September 2017 - MAUSTECH unrealistic, ‘a wild goose chase’ – ASUP
13th September 2017 - Dengue fever kills 23 people in Pakistan
13th September 2017 - Lagos bans inter-state buses, vehicles along Ikorodu Road
13th September 2017 - Judiciary remains committed to anti-graft war, says CJN
13th September 2017 - Borno: Persistent manifestation of cholera in the state ‘worrisome’
13th September 2017 - Brazil gold prospectors detained in death of protected tribesmen
13th September 2017 - DELSU SSANU, NASU, NAAT join strike, activities grounded
13th September 2017 - Enugu LGs adopt ‘No work, no pay’ policy for workers
13th September 2017 - Council inducts 87 medical doctors in Jos
13th September 2017 - Death of Nnamdi Kanu’ll ignite another civil war, Igbo youths warn
Home / National / MAUSTECH unrealistic, ‘a wild goose chase’ – ASUP

MAUSTECH unrealistic, ‘a wild goose chase’ – ASUP

— 13th September 2017

From: Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

The Academic Staff Union of Polytechnic (ASUP), Moshood Abiola Polytechnic, (MAPOLY) branch, Abeokuta, has described as a ‘wild goose chase’, the plan by the Ogun State Government to establish Moshood Abiola University of Science and Technology, in Abeokuta, the state capital.

The union, equally expressed doubts over the state government’s capacity and ability to fund the new university in a sustainable manner, considering that salaries of the MAPOLY staff were being paid from students’ school fees.

Rising from a special congress to review the proposed university, yesterday, the union, in a communiqué signed by the ASUP state chairman, Mr. Kola Abiola, the union declared it no longer have confidence in the membership and activities of the transition committee led by former Executive Secretary, National University Commission, Prof. Peter Okebukola.

The communiqué read in part: “What are the resources on ground to facilitate the approval to commence operations in the proposed Ogun State Polytechnic? How is MAUSTECH and the new Ogun State Polytechnic going to be funded, especially the funding of overhead costs in the short run?

“How do we ensure on a sustainable basis, the payment of salaries of over seven hundred (700) existing staff of MAPOLY? This is a pertinent question, given the fact that presently, salaries are mainly sourced from school fees paid and especially now that admission is being suspended and even the new university and Ogun State Polytechnic will of necessity admit less numbers of students (both being new institutions of learning respectively?”

The union, however, noted that the transition committee had lost its relevance, submitting “ASUP MAPOLY chapter is strongly in support of the establishment of Moshood Abiola University of Science and Technology.”

Post Views: 2
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Copy and Paste my N320,000 - N780,000 monthly system. Click Here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

7 Amazing steps to earn your first N300,000 online. CLICK HERE!

Diabetes is curable! Don't let it threaten you! To normalize Your Blood sugar in 21 days for life, Click here!!!

Turn your wordpress blog to customize mobile App for N15,000. Click Here

For business trainings, skill acquisition, start-up financing, join Millionaires Academy

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

MAUSTECH unrealistic, ‘a wild goose chase’ – ASUP

— 13th September 2017

From: Laide Raheem, Abeokuta The Academic Staff Union of Polytechnic (ASUP), Moshood Abiola Polytechnic, (MAPOLY) branch, Abeokuta, has described as a ‘wild goose chase’, the plan by the Ogun State Government to establish Moshood Abiola University of Science and Technology, in Abeokuta, the state capital. The union, equally expressed doubts over the state government’s capacity…

  • Lagos bans inter-state buses, vehicles along Ikorodu Road

    — 13th September 2017

    …Gives operators 7-day ultimatum to move to Berger, Ojota parks …To co-opt Yaba, Jibowu axis into beautification project The Lagos State Government, on Wednesday, announced the restriction of the operation of inter-state buses and vehicles operating along Ikorodu Road from going beyond Ojodu Berger and Ojota Motor Parks. The state government has also issued a…

  • Judiciary remains committed to anti-graft war, says CJN

    — 13th September 2017

    From: Godwin Tsa, Abuja Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Walter Onnoghen, has said that the judiciary, under his leadership, would give full support to the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari in the fight against corruption. To this end, the CJN admonished judges and judicial officers to perform their statutory functions in line with their…

  • Borno: Persistent manifestation of cholera in the state ‘worrisome’

    — 13th September 2017

    A medical practitioner, Dr Sale Abba, has stressed the need for proactive measures to check the spate of persistent cholera outbreak in Borno. Abba told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Maiduguri on Wednesday that persistent manifestation of cholera in the state was ‘worrisome’, in view of causalities from the disease. Abba, also the…

  • DELSU SSANU, NASU, NAAT join strike, activities grounded

    — 13th September 2017

    From: Paul Osuyi, Asaba Activities at the Delta State University (DELSU), Abraka, have been grounded as a result of the on-going nationwide strike by university unions. The institution’s chapters of the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU), Non-Academic Staff Union (NASU) National Association of Academic Technologists (NAAT) have joined their counterparts in the nationwide…

Archive

September 2017
M T W T F S S
« Aug    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
252627282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351
Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Share