Matthew expects Akwa United to go past Ittihad

After a slim 1-0 loss to Al-Ittihad Tripoli at their adopted home ground in Sfax (Tunisia) a fortnight ago, Akwa United defender Etim Matthew believes the West Africans are well equipped to outsmart the North Africans in their second leg clash.

Matthew, 28, who featured for Rangers their ill-fated campaign in the Total CAF Champions League last year, said Akwa United are in good frame to outshine the visitors in front of their home fans at the Akwa Ibom Stadium in Uyo on Sunday.

“My experience playing on the continent has been awesome and it has helped me to meet great players of different qualities,” Matthew who played for Nigeria at the 2016 African Nations Championship in Rwanda told CAFOnline.com.

“From my past experience, I think Akwa United is good enough to overturn our first leg defeat in Uyo and without any doubt, our chance of winning at home is 100 per cent; we are going to leave no stone unturned to ensure we win in Uyo.

Matthew’s argument seems far-fetched given the fact that Akwa United was nearly thrown out in the first round by Gambian side, Hawks, after they were beaten 2-1 in Uyo but they eventually pulled it off with a Cyril Olisema’s brace in the reverse fixture in Banjul.