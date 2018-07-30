With the retention of the monetary policy rate at 14 per cent, the economy will continue to slide in spite of government’s efforts to stimulate it.

After its recent meeting in Abuja, the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) retained the 14 per cent Monetary Policy Rate (MPR). It also retained all monetary parameters, despite calls to reduce the MPR, which is the rate at which CBN lends money to Deposit Money Banks. The committee also retained Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR) at 22.5 percent and the Liquidity Ratio at 30 percent, among others. While we do not see any reason for the committee to still hold on to the 14 per cent monetary policy rate for the 12th consecutive time since July, 2016, we welcome the MPC advice to the Federal Government to save for the “rainy day.”

As usual, the CBN Governor, Mr. Godwin Emefiele, defended all the decisions taken at the two-day meeting.

He explained that seven of the 10 members of MPC voted in favour of the retention of the lending rate at 14 per cent, while two members voted for a reduction and one member voted for a hike in the policy rate. The CBN boss also said that the committee considered the tightening of interest rate with the belief that such measure would curtail the threat of a rise in inflation.