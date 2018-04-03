The Sun News
Mathematics fast-tracks national development, says FG

— 3rd April 2018

Fred Ezeh; Obi Okwe, Abuja

Federal Government has admitted that only good knowledge of Mathematics and other related subjects would herald the much-needed national development. 

Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu, who spoke at an event to mark the World’s International Day of Mathematics in Abuja, encouraged students to embrace the subject and other science related courses to be more critical and productive in their thoughts.

Adamu stressed that Mathematics was not just a specialised subject but essential tool that would enable students understand the world better and proffer the solutions to social, economic, security and political challenges confronting the nation.

He reaffirmed government’s commitment to programmes and activities that would improve Mathematics education at all levels of Nigeria’s education system.

“Apart from the curriculum, my ministry will intensify efforts through the ministerial strategic plan to improve students’ interest and talents in Mathematics.”

Executive Director, National Mathematics Centre (NMC), Prof. Stephen Onah, said that teaching method and students’ attitude are the two key factors that slow down the study of Mathematics.

Onah, however, tasked teachers to be innovative and demonstrative in order to entice students.

“NMC has developed a number of teaching aids for primary and secondary schools in line with the above concept which include Mathematics text books, teaching modules, workbooks, digital resources like videos and mathematical games,” he added.

