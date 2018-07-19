The Match Commissioner for this weekend’s African Under-20 Nations Cup, Sallieu Kamara from Sierra Leone arrive the country on Wednesday aboard Air Sky.

The Centre referee, Mahmoud El Banna from Egypt and his compatriots will arrive tomorrow, Thursday aboard Egypt Air.

The Assist referee, AR1 is Ahmed Taha Hossa, the AR2 is Hany Elsnadidy, and the fourth official is Ahmed Elghandour.

The Mauritania 31-man contingent arrived the country early hours of today, Wednesday aboard Air Maroc and are staying at Citiheight Hotel, Ikeja.

The Flying Eagles returned to the country last Sunday after playing out one-all draw with the Mauritanians last Saturday, and need just a goalless draw to qualify for the African Under-20 Nations Cup holding in Niger Republic.

The match comes up on Saturday at Agege Township Stadium, Lagos.