Masts erection can't cause cancer, says NCC

Masts erection can’t cause cancer, says NCC

— 16th November 2017

From: Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin-Kebbi

The Nigerian Communication Commission (NCC) has dispelled rumour that erection of masts by mobile telephone network providers, in communities, could cause cancer among residents.

The Daily Sun gathered that many residents in the state had been preventing network operators from erecting masts in their communities due to the belief that it could cause cancer in residents.

Executive Vice Chairman, Chief Executive of NCC, Prof. Umar Garba Danbatta, represented by,Deputy Director Consumer Affairs Bureau of NCC, Alhaji Ismail Adedigba, allayed this fear during the 32nd edition of Consumer Town hall meeting (CTM), in Argungu, Kebbi State.

The theme of the meeting is “Information and Education as a Catalyst for Consumers Protection”.

Danbatta, who charged Nigerians not to prevent network operators from erecting masts in their communities, also said Who Health Organisation (WHO) research outcome had shown that the radiation from the masts are not harmful to human health.

“Most of you that are stopping network providers from erecting masts in your areas because of rumour that its can cancer,it is not true. The recent research conducted by World Health Organisation shown that the towers is not harmful to human health. Radiation from mast do not cause cancer. Please, don’t stop them from erecting it in your communities”.

He explained that the topic was chosen to reflect one of the cardinal objectives of the NCC of ensuring the protection of telecom consumers from market exploitation and empowering them to make rational and informed decision when making choices of services.

“At NCC, we believe consumer is the king in the palace of market. Therefore, the consumer must accord basic rights such as tight to be heard, right to be educated, right to redress as well as right to safety.

“In realisation of the above basic rights of the telecom consumers, the Nigerian Communications Commission(NCC) as a telecom regulatory agency develops various programmes to empower consumers. One of such is the Consumer Town Meeting (CTM).”

Security agencies at the meeting like the Department of State Services (DSS), Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Nigeria Police, all complained about SIM cards registration with wrong names and addresses, saying that it was always difficult for them to trace their owners if they committed crimes with the SIM cards.

The service providers at the meeting, MTN, Globalcom, Airtel, 9mobile all promised to improve their services in the state.

