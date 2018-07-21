A church member reacts

Royal Life Assembly Church holds its services on Sunday, Wednesday and Friday. When Saturday Sun visited the church, there was not a single soul in sight. Church members have erased the picture of the pastor and his wife from the signboard.

A member of the congregation, Mrs Nneka Joseph told Saturday Sun: “I have been attending Royal Life Assembly Church of Pastor Sunday Ekezie since four years ago. He conducted deliverance on Friday vigil. We believed so much in him. We respected him. That is why we are shocked by the story of the kidnap of a member of the church. I didn’t believe the story, until our mem- ber, Brother Ogochukwu was arrested and he confessed in public that Pastor Ekezie and some other church members are involved in the kidnapping of Rosemary Ifeanyi. After the confession of Brother Ogochukwu, my whole family and other people stopped going to the church. A lot of people have stopped attending the church.”