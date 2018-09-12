– The Sun News
MASSOB wants United States of Biafra from Nigeria

— 12th September 2018

Aloysius Attah, Onitsha

The Chief Ralph Uwazurike-led Movement for the Actualisation of the Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB) and the Biafran Independent Movement (BIM) said, oin Wednesday, that only the division of the six geopolitical zones in Nigeria into six countries can bring lasting peace to Nigeria.

MASSOB/BIM Leader for Anambra North, Damian Nzekwe, who spoke in Onitsha through the Director of Information, Charles Igbokwe, said the forceful amalgamation of many nations as one Nigeria in 1914 without due consultations and consent of all has deepened divisions instead of fostering unity.

He said that when the six geopolitical zones are allowed to cede into six countries with separate Army, Navy and all other heads of security agents, any of them can then decide to merge into either the United States of Biafra (USB) or United States of Nigeria (USN).

Highlighting the gains of such arrangement, he said such will eliminate persistent unrests, agitation and insurgency which have all been the accompanying description of Nigeria for many years now.

The MASSOB/BIM Leader also noted that the independent countries with their various internal security systems will easily address their problems and handle such with much precision instead of the hierarchical bottlenecks in the present Nigerian system.

He claimed that the late Biafran Warlord, Odumegwu Ojukwu proposed a confederal system of government in 1966 but the ‘mafias and cabals’ in Nigeria rejected it and eventually the aftermath of its rejection gave birth to Boko haram, Shittes, Egbesu boys, Avengers, Adaka Boro group, Fulani herdsmen, IPOB, OPC and other numerous smaller groups.

“The 1914 amalgamation has clocked 100 years and we are tired of that forced arrangement.

“We cannot afford to remain under a continued slavish union for another 100 years. This is an evil motive and we say that enough is enough” he stated.

