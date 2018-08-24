– The Sun News
Latest
24th August 2018 - MASSOB releases new Biafra income tax
24th August 2018 - ‘If you lose your character, you have lost everything in life’
24th August 2018 - Nigeria mulls affordable health care for citizens
24th August 2018 - My vision for Sokoto people – Yabo, guber aspirant
24th August 2018 - An anti-crime agency in retrospect
24th August 2018 - Emeka Okwuosa: Celebrating philanthropist at 57
24th August 2018 - LAGOS: How best to sustain popular representation
24th August 2018 - YABATECH, Alumni end 8 years’ face off
24th August 2018 - Lagos, Coca-Cola partner to empower 1,000 women
24th August 2018 - Ositelu calls for regional police
Home / National / MASSOB releases new Biafra income tax
MASSOB

MASSOB releases new Biafra income tax

— 24th August 2018

Aloysius Attah, Onitsha

Leader of the Biafran Independent Movement (BIM) and Founder, Movement for the Actualisation of the Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB), Chief Ralph Uwazuruike, on Thursday, announced that the ongoing sale of 2018 Biafra income tax was part of its annual exercise aimed at achieving the independence of Biafra without violence.

Uwazuruike, who addressed his members on the significance of the new Biafra income tax, urged the Igbo to always feel very proud that Igbo is their tribe and Biafra, their identity.

The MASSOB leader also enjoined all Biafrans to visit any BIM – MASSOB secretariat nearest to them to pay their tax which he said is voluntary.

READ ALSO: Nigeria mulls affordable health care for citizens

In a press statement signed by his personal Assistant on media and publicity, Mazi Chris Anierobi Mocha, Uwazuruike added that the long awaited God’s plan for Nigeria has finally come, stressing that every event happening in the country today is for the overall good of the Biafra struggle for independence.

He said he wanted Biafra because he was not comfortable with the continued stay of the Igbo in Nigeria.

He also wished a long live to Biafra and to other five other countries that would emerge out of Nigeria, insisting that Nigeria’s six geo-political zones would metamorphose into the new republics to end the killings, injustice, hardships and bad governance in the country.

He listed the  emerging republics/zones  to include: South East (Biafra),   South South (Niger Delta),  South West (Oduduwa),  North East (Arewa) ,  North Central and  North East stating that there could be bilateral relations or agreements on trade among the independent nations if they so desired.

 

 

 

 

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Segun Adio

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

MASSOB

MASSOB releases new Biafra income tax

— 24th August 2018

Aloysius Attah, Onitsha Leader of the Biafran Independent Movement (BIM) and Founder, Movement for the Actualisation of the Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB), Chief Ralph Uwazuruike, on Thursday, announced that the ongoing sale of 2018 Biafra income tax was part of its annual exercise aimed at achieving the independence of Biafra without violence. Uwazuruike, who…

  • HEALTH

    Nigeria mulls affordable health care for citizens

    — 24th August 2018

    Fred Ezeh, Abuja The Federal Government has sealed a deal with the Global Financing Facility (GFF) and other partners to co-finance a course that would herald significant improvement in Nigeria’s healthcare system as well as nutrition of women, children and adolescent in Nigeria. The Federal Government disclosed that GFF proposed $47 million investment in Nigeria,…

  • SOKOTO

    My vision for Sokoto people – Yabo, guber aspirant

    — 24th August 2018

    Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto A leading governorship aspirant in Sokoto State on the platform of All Progressives Congress (APC), Hon. Faruk Malami Yabo, has promised to uplift the State from its current socio-economic woes if elected as the governor in 2019. Yabo, a two-time commissioner of Finance and then Local Government Development and Community Development under…

  • REPRESENTATION

    LAGOS: How best to sustain popular representation

    — 24th August 2018

    Hakeem Alabi There is an urgent need for Lagosians to keep vigil with the quality of their representatives across board, from the local government to federal representatives.  A situation where individuals without the right pedigree, intellect or exposure, will be put forward in a bid to protect the selfish interest of a select few, at…

  • ALUMNI ASSOCIATION

    YABATECH, Alumni end 8 years’ face off

    — 24th August 2018

    The rector posited that one way to ensure a vibrant alumni is for younger members to be effective in running the affairs of the association Jet Stanley Madu Yaba College of Technology (YABATECH) Rector, Obafemi Omokungbe, has stressed the need for synergy between the institution’s Alumni Association and the college for enhanced teaching and learning…

Archive

August 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jul    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share