MASSOB releases new Biafra income tax

Aloysius Attah, Onitsha

Leader of the Biafran Independent Movement (BIM) and Founder, Movement for the Actualisation of the Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB), Chief Ralph Uwazuruike, on Thursday, announced that the ongoing sale of 2018 Biafra income tax was part of its annual exercise aimed at achieving the independence of Biafra without violence.

Uwazuruike, who addressed his members on the significance of the new Biafra income tax, urged the Igbo to always feel very proud that Igbo is their tribe and Biafra, their identity.

The MASSOB leader also enjoined all Biafrans to visit any BIM – MASSOB secretariat nearest to them to pay their tax which he said is voluntary.

In a press statement signed by his personal Assistant on media and publicity, Mazi Chris Anierobi Mocha, Uwazuruike added that the long awaited God’s plan for Nigeria has finally come, stressing that every event happening in the country today is for the overall good of the Biafra struggle for independence.

He said he wanted Biafra because he was not comfortable with the continued stay of the Igbo in Nigeria.

He also wished a long live to Biafra and to other five other countries that would emerge out of Nigeria, insisting that Nigeria’s six geo-political zones would metamorphose into the new republics to end the killings, injustice, hardships and bad governance in the country.

He listed the emerging republics/zones to include: South East (Biafra), South South (Niger Delta), South West (Oduduwa), North East (Arewa) , North Central and North East stating that there could be bilateral relations or agreements on trade among the independent nations if they so desired.