MASSOB raises alarm over 2019 elections

•Says polls will be bloody

•Vows to defend Igbo land against herders with catapults

Okey Sampson, Aba

The Movement for the Actualization of the Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB) has said that re-electing President Muhammadu Buhari into office for a second term and indeed politics in Nigeria generally are no longer of interest to them, but the actualization of Biafra.

Speaking against the backdrop of the recent declaration of President Buhari to seek re-election in 2019, the National Director of Information for MASSOB, Sunny Okoroafor, said it does not matter to the pro-Biafra group if the president re-contested and wins election 20 times in Nigeria, stressing that what matters most to them is Biafra.

“If President Muhammadu Buhari declares for a second term or not, it is not our concern, our major concern is Biafra. Elections in Nigeria are baseless and flawed, MASSOB do not have interest in Nigerian politics. However, we are not going to disrupt the 2019 elections”, he assured.

Okoroafor said that Nigeria was not even supposed to be talking about election when there was killings everyday across the country, adding that the best thing those in power should do at this point in time was to stop these killings and not to talk about election.

“The president should first of all stop the killings and bloodletting across Nigeria which is paramount before talking of re-contesting election. But as the president of the country, he has the right to seek re-election and nobody will take away that from him,” he said.

He advised the Igbo not to participate in next year’s election, stressing that if Boko Haram and Fulani herdsmen could be killing people on daily basis now there is no election, that killings would be worse in 2019.

“The 2019 election in the country will be bloody, if they could be killing people everyday when there is no election, imagine what will happen if there is election in the country. Our advice to the Igbo is that they should not participate in the Nigerian election as not to be victims of what is going to happen.

“Nigeria is in big trouble and people are talking about election, what type of election is that when people are dying everyday. Nobody is safe again in the country and that is why we are agitating for Biafra, which must surely come.

“Look at the killings all over the country, today it is Boko Haram, tomorrow, it is Fulani herdsmen, maybe before the elections next year, another group of killers will emerge, but my advice to our people is that they should not be involved in the election as not to be prey to the Hausa/Fulani,” Okoroafor cautioned.

The MASSOB national director of information said for Nigeria to have peace, it should let Biafra go. “Not only that, the country will be spilt into six countries so that each zone would go its own separate way. If this is not done, Nigeria will continue to be in turmoil,” he said.

He also said that MASSOB is in total support of what General T.Y Danjuma said that Nigerian should protect themselves since those saddled with the responsibility have failed them, adding that his group was prepared to defend the Biafra Igbo since it is now confirmed that the military is conniving with the herders to unleash mayhem on the people of the country.

“It is true that we don’t carry guns and we don’t believe in violence, but MASSOB will use catapult to defend our people and we are sounding a note of warning to the Fulani herdsmen that they should not come to the South-East.

“The Fulani want to use their herdsmen to conquer the whole of Nigeria, including Igbo land. What their fore-fathers couldn’t achieve in the 19th Century, they want to accomplish in the 21st Century, it is not possible, let them come to Igbo land, we are waiting for them”, he warned.