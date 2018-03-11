The Sun News
MASSOB kicks against alleged IGP's plan to disarm vigilance groups

MASSOB kicks against alleged IGP’s plan to disarm vigilance groups

— 11th March 2018

Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha

 

The Movement for the Actualization of the Sovereign State Of Biafra (MASSOB) under the leadership of Comrade Uchenna Madu said that directive by Inspector General of Police that all the neighborhood watch, vigilante groups and local hunters to surrender their arms was a well organised plan by the Hausa Fulani caliphate to take over the entire southern and Middle Belt regions.
The group called on the people of southern and Middle Belt part of Nigeria to be security conscious and should rise and defend their regions from the bloody marauding intruders known as Fulani herdsmen.
In a statement by the National Director Of Information of MASSOB, Edeson Samuel called on Ndigbo and all Biafrans to be security conscious wherever they are because according to him, it was another genocidal plan against the Christians, Biafrans, Middle Belt and South west.
It reads: “Disarming of the local security agents is to make way for the attackers, the Fulani herdsmen whom their plans is to conquer the south and middle belt. If the south and middle belt are disarmed then the Fulanis will operate with their AK47 without resistance from any community they attacked.
“MASSOB is calling on all the youths from South West, South South, Middle Belt to rise and defend their regions from these bloody marauding intruders known as Fulani herdsmen. MASSOB and all the genuine pro-Biafra agitators will always defend our father’s land from these terrorist Fulani herdsmen and Boko Haram Islamic fundamentalist. Their main agenda is nothing but to islamize the entire Southern Nigeria and Middle Belt region as they did in the Northern region and part of kwara state.
“They want to accomplish their failed plans of 1966 to 1970 Biafra Nigeria war. MASSOB is calling Ndigbo and all Biafrans to be security conscious wherever they are because this is another genocidal plan against the Christians, Biafrans, Middle Belt and South west. Ndigbo should know that who ever that is surrounded by enemies always guard his life all the time.
“MASSOB wish to remind our people that similar things happened in 1911 when Turkey disarmed its citizens, from 1915 to 1917 which gave way to the murdering of about 10 million Armenians. In 1938 Germany disarmed it’s citizens between 1939 to 1945, it also led to the killing of over 6 million Jews by Germans.
“Also, in 1964, Guatamala disarmed her citizens from 1964 to 1981 over 100,000 Mayan Indian where murdered. It also happened in China, Russia and Cambodia. This is exactly what President Mohammadu Buhari led APC government of Nigeria want to execute in southern Nigeria and Middle Belt region.
“Since the Security machinary of Nigeria is in the hand of President Buhari and his kinsmen, we must not sleep with our two eyes closed. After the killing of innocent Biafran citizens in Enugu, Abia, Delta, Benue, Ebonyi and Plateau States, the IGP could not order his men to arrest or disarm his Fulani herdsmen brothers who has been terrorising the entire southern Nigeria and middle belt region” Samuel stated.

  1. Kabiyeze 11th March 2018 at 7:32 pm
    To achieve a secure Nigeria through disarmament of the entire civilian populace including those that have license for their weapons, Federal Govt should first give every region, and geopolitical and religious group a sense of belonging. A suspicious situation where only Hausa Fulani muslims control all the forces in the country, and Fulani Herdsmen designated as terrorist group are carrying automatic AK47 riffles and killing Christians and others across the country with seeming condonation of the highest powers in the country can only everyone jittery if the police high command call for disarming of law abiding citizens with licensed guns. To calm people and assure them of genuineness of the directive, first the security architecture of the nation should be decentralised from one or two ethnic groups to all the ethnic/ religious groups to ensure that no one group can use force to take over governent or successfully carry out a Jihad in modern day Nigeria. Police should not be used to create panic and disorder where none existed.

