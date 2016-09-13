The Sun News
Latest
13th September 2016 - MASSOB holds 17 anniversary amidst tight security in Ebonyi
13th September 2016 - Tech: Onu: Agriculture must be science, technology-driven
13th September 2016 - Dealing with A FACE-OFF
13th September 2016 - How 2016 Mike Okonkwo Annual Essay competition turned an all-female students affair
13th September 2016 - UNICAL boils over suspension of bursar, SUG President
13th September 2016 - Re: the education report on Prof Uche Modum of UNN
13th September 2016 - Community of priests, nuns
13th September 2016 - Peace returns to troubled Ebonyi, Benue communities
13th September 2016 - We can’t run away from restructuring –Pa Adeniran
13th September 2016 - Edo Guber Watch: APGA canvasses further shift of poll
MASSOB holds 17 anniversary amidst tight security in Ebonyi
MASSOB-logo

MASSOB holds 17 anniversary amidst tight security in Ebonyi

— 13th September 2016

From Emmanuel Uzor, Abakaliki
Thousands of members of the Movement for the Actualization of the Sovereign State of Biafra, (MASSOB) and Biafra Independent Movement (BIM), have held rallies in major cities of Ebonyi state as they marked 17th anniversary of renewed Biafran agitation.
The MASSOB members who marched round Nkaliki in Abakaliki local government area and Onueke in Ezza South council area of the state chanted solidarity song for their leader, Chief Ralph Uwazuruike and brandished Biafra flag and other insignias amidst tight security especially by members of the Nigerian police force.
Speaking during the anniversary celebration, the MASSOB zonal leaders in charge of Ebonyi North and Ebonyi central zones, John Nwifuru and Gideon Iloke respectively said despite the opposition by Nigerian security agencies, MASSOB has remained focused and will continue to fight on.
Mr. Nwifuru lamented the siege on their office by security agencies, adding the struggle for emancipation of Ndigbo and realization of Biafra are not negotiable irrespective of the challenges inherent in the struggle for the last 17 years.
He commended the leader of MASSOB/BIM for remaining focused despite all provocations and reiterated the readiness of the group to fight on and agitate for Biafra sovereignty maintaining a non violence approach.
Mr. Nwifuru further accused Ebonyi state police command of laying siege at their offices to scuttle their anniversary saying “the police came and cordoned off Nkaliki primary school, the venue we planned to host the anniversary as early as 5am so we had to adopt another approach of shifting the venue to another place while they were waiting for us at the venue with more than 15 hilux vans, we held our anniversary and dispersed”
In Onueke, headquarters of Ezza South local government area of the state, members of MASSOB defied both heavy rain and security checks to hold the rally at the popular Onueke market square.
The Ebonyi Central zonal leader, Gideon Iloke while addressing the members of the group enjoined them to remain focused and conduct themselves in peaceful manner that would not truncate the struggle.
Mr. Iloke described the 17th anniversary of MASSOB struggle as successful owing to the large turn out, adding that the movement have been motivated morally to continue the struggle until Biafra is achieved. Ends

Latest

