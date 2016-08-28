The Sun News
NairaBet advert
Latest
28th August 2016 - We’re ready to ‘talk’ to Boko Haram over Chibok Girls
28th August 2016 - NLC to Buhari: extend anti-graft war to states, local governments
28th August 2016 - Buhari states commitment to make country top business destination
28th August 2016 - DOC, DO YOU MEAN THERE IS NO MALE MENOPAUSE? ….. (2)
28th August 2016 - My Rivers encounter with farmers
28th August 2016 - Dickson tackles security agencies over invasion of aide’s home
28th August 2016 - Niger Delta Crisis: Okowa, Tambuwal canvass dialogue
28th August 2016 - Ikpeazu calls for a review of Abia at 25
28th August 2016 - How dad lured me into acting –Sola Kosoko
28th August 2016 - Chris Christian: My life as a eunuch
Home / Cover / National / MASSOB hits Ciroma, insists Biafra is unstoppable
MASSOB-logo

MASSOB hits Ciroma, insists Biafra is unstoppable

— 28th August 2016

From: Okey Sampson, Aba

Movement for the Actualization of the Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB) has descended heavily on elder statesman, Alhaji Adamu Ciroma over his statement that if Biafra wants to go, that the people should be prepared for the consequences.
Reacting to the statement in a telephone interview, the leader of MASSOB, Solomon Chukwu while stating that it was unfortunate that a personality like Ciroma would make such statement, said his group would not be threatened, intimidated  or be deterred by the utterances of people like Ciroma, in its quest to actualize the state of Biafra.
When Sunday Sun drew the attention of the MASSOB leader to what Ciroma said, he snapped back without hesitation, “Anybody can say whatever he likes, we are not threatened, we are not afraid and can not be deterred in our struggle, Biafra must come to pass and Alhaji Adamu Ciroma himself will witness it”.
Chukwu said there was no war greater than what MASSOB and Ndigbo in general are facing presently from the federal government and the Nigerian nation when hundreds of MASSOB members and thousands of Igbo are massacred at will.
“I want to let Adamu Ciroma and his likes know that no agitation for freedom by a people the world over, came without a price. We as MASSOB members have been paying that price and we will continue to pay until we get to the Promised Land”.
He said those who do not like to hear the name ‘ Biafra’ have gone and are still going extra miles to cast aspersions against it and her leaders but insisted that, that will not change the perception of the agitators and their set goal.
“Even in Ikwere land where I come from, many of my people were initially against me but today, they have realized the truth and moreover have seen the hand writing on the wall and their perception has totally changed”.
The MASSOB leader said 1, 000 Ciromas can not stop Biafra and that there is nothing his likes would do or say that will make MASSOB to carry arms. “We are using our brain not gun to agitate for Biafra, we will not go to war with anybody and we will get what we want. We engaged this line of action not out of fear as the likes of Ciroma may think, but out of the respect we have for the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) we signed with the international community”.
Chukwu said as far as the struggle was concerned, that Ciroma was living in the past, having not been abreast with the extent the agitation had gone. “If he (Ciroma) knows the extent we’ve gone in actualizing Biafra, he would not have said that; but anyway, I think he is entitled to his opinion”. He insisted that Biafra is unstoppable.

FORMER bald guy reveals #1 trick to regrow hair in 19 days

23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

How to get flat belly in just 9 days. Click Here

30% Guaranteed! Grow your money monthly on autopilot. Click here

7 simple steps to earn N300,000 monthly online working 2hrs daily

Stretch marks solutions clears stretch marks in 2 weeks. Guaranteed!

How I made N16 million legally on the Internet. You too can

Housewife reveals how to turn N9,500 into N100,000 monthly. Click Here

The EPL is back! Let's take jabs at teams!

Stretch & spot marks removed in 9 days. Click to see how

Get paid at least N8,500 daily working online. Register here!

Discover how to make money daily when people buy airtime worldwide

About author

Uche Atuma

1 Comment

  1. Apostel 28th August 2016 at 3:53 pm
    Reply

    How you can stop what never started.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

1a3

We’re ready to ‘talk’ to Boko Haram over Chibok Girls

— 28th August 2016

(By Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye – ABUJA)‎ President  Buhari has disclosed that his administration is prepared to discuss the release of the Chibok girls abducted by Boko Haram terror group since April 2014. The Islamist terror group had in the latest video released on August 15th demanded that the federal government release some of its captured members…

  • NLC-president-Ayuba-Wabba-at-the-May-aday-celebration-at-the-eagle-Sqaure-in-Abuja.-e1463562116841

    NLC to Buhari: extend anti-graft war to states, local governments

    — 28th August 2016

    (By Agaju Madugba – KATSINA) Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) President Ayuba Waba has urged President Buhari to extend the Federal Government’s anti-corruption campaign to states and local governments across the country.  “The war against corruption should not stop at federal ministries or past government officials alone but should be extended to states and local government…

  • vllkyt4e5hrsvsue3.4e67da0b-1

    Buhari states commitment to make country top business destination

    — 28th August 2016

    (By Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye – ABUJA)President Muhammadu Buhari has assured ‎Nigerians that the country is set to be one of the most attractive and easiest places to do business in the world by 2019. Nigeria is currently ranked 169 out of 189 countries according to the World Bank’s 2016 Ease of Doing Business report. Buhari gave…

  • Dickson bayelsa

    Dickson tackles security agencies over invasion of aide’s home

    — 28th August 2016

    The Bayelsa State Government has condemned the invasion of the home of Governor Seriake Dickson’s aide, Mr. Richie Etonye, describing it as “an act of irresponsibility.” Etonye’s residence in Yenagoa, the Bayelsa State capital, was invaded last Tuesday by policemen numbering 50, obviously on the instruction of leaders of the All Progressives Congress in Bayelsa State who are based in Abuja. The government alleged that…

  • Sen-Ifeanyi-Arthur-Okowa

    Niger Delta Crisis: Okowa, Tambuwal canvass dialogue

    — 28th August 2016

    From PAUL OSUYI, Asaba Delta State Governor, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa and his Sokoto State counterpart, Hon. Aminu Tambuwal, have said dialogue rather than violent agitations would bring about speedy development of the country. They made the submission yesterday in Asaba, Delta State, during the state’s Economic and Investment Summit held as part of the activities…

  • abia-state-logo1-480x300

    Ikpeazu calls for a review of Abia at 25

    — 28th August 2016

    From Chuks Onuoha, Umuahia. Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia state has said that the 25th anniversary of the state creation should be used as a time stocktaking so as to review “where it is coming from while setting a clear agenda for where it is going to”. He stated this during the anniversary marking the…

  • Godwin

    insecurity, bad roads, major hindrances to transport business –Godwin Eghosa Odoruyi, MD/CEO, Libra Motors

    — 28th August 2016

    By Tosin Ajirire With the rising cost of transportation, insecurity and debilitating infrastructure as the economy slides into recession, Mr. Godwin Eghosa Odoruyi, an integrated fleet management expert and MD/CEO Libra Motors Nigeria Ltd, advises the government to take practical steps on infrastructural development and promotion of trade and investment in Nigeria. How would you…

  • Kenneth

    MY JOB: What I don’t like about my job – Kenneth Agberia, Comedian

    — 28th August 2016

    By Ayo Alonge MY name is Kenneth Agberia, popularly known as MC Shakara, a comedian. These years of plying my trade as a comedian have been a very sweet moment for me. When I was growing up, I dreamt of standing in front of people and making them happy and it happened for me. I…

  • Chito

    ENTREPRENEUR: I rose from grass to grace in business within 26 years –Chito Mark, Milliner

    — 28th August 2016

    By Christy Anyanwu Chito Mark  makes  hats and other head gears.  Her Graces Hats has been churning out the latest trends in exotic head gears. Recently, her business clocked 26 years and the milliner had a thanksgiving party to celebrate her journey in business. The soft-spoken woman described her business life as a grass to…

  • Iywu

    Enugu at 25: Ugwuanyi pledges to sustain founding fathers’ legacies

    — 28th August 2016

    Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu state, Saturday said the coal city state in its 25 years of existence has continued to play a key role in the socio- political cum economic life of Nigeria, identifying recent herdsmen incursions into its communities as a major black spot in the history of the state. This is as…

Archive

August 2016
M T W T F S S
« Jul    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351