The Sun News
Latest
16th December 2017 - MASSOB blasts British envoy, Arkwright for kicking against Biafra
16th December 2017 - Fayose politicking with Nigerians’ lives – Yari
16th December 2017 - Navy, OPC men in gun duel at Atlas Cove
16th December 2017 - APC can accommodate all powerful politicians – Tinubu
16th December 2017 - Ekiti 2018: Fayose’s deputy, Oni,  APC chieftain in war of words
16th December 2017 - Buhari tasks ECOWAS leaders on human trafficking
16th December 2017 - Fayose felicitates with Buhari @ 75
16th December 2017 - Buhari mourns ex-SGF, Gidado Idris
16th December 2017 - Neighbour kills septuagenarian in Ondo
16th December 2017 - Gov. Ishaku raises the alarm over imminent plans to attack Taraba
Home / Cover / National / MASSOB blasts British envoy, Arkwright for kicking against Biafra

MASSOB blasts British envoy, Arkwright for kicking against Biafra

— 16th December 2017

 

 

From Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha

 

The Movement for the Actualization of the Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB,) led by Comrade Uchenna Madu has lambasted the British High commissioner Mr. Paul Arkwright for kicking against the restoration of Biafra.

The group said Arkwright said that British government would not support secession or break up of Nigeria.

Madu in a statement alleged that Arkwright made the comment when he visited Joy 101.9 FM in Jos, Plateau State, saying that MASSOB was surprised that such personality could make such provocative utterance.

“Though MASSOB understands that Arkwright is working for the interest of the Hausa Fulani through Nigerian government, but it’s a shame that he knows that Biafra agitators has right for freedom of speech should also know that self determination is guaranteed in United Nation Charter on Human Right, which Nigeria is signatory.”

“MASSOB doubts the credibility of the British High Commissioner in Nigeria. The world knows that Scotland is agitating for full sovereignty from United Kingdom but none of the Scottish agitators was arrested or killed by UK government instead they conducted a referendum to determine the wish of the people of Scotland.”

“Why is Britain, working against the actualization and restoration of the Biafra nation?

“MASSOB wishes to warn the Nigerian government of the consequence of spending millions of pounds to British diplomatic lobbies in order to frustrate the emergence of Biafra. Nobody can stop Biafra because God, history and humanity are on our side, Biafra revolution is indestructible.”

Post Views: 10
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Shrink your Enlarged PROSTATE here!!

Let's have some fun throwing jabs and jokes at the EPL Stars!

About author

Ikenna Emewu

1 Comment

  1. Ezekiel Okeke 16th December 2017 at 9:26 pm
    Reply

    Britain do not have a choice than to respect Disintegrated Republics of the natives- Biafra Republic of south east, Niger Delta Republic of south south, Oduduwa Republic of south west, North East Republic, North West Republic, North Central Republic. The fraudulent political name Nigeria is dead- it is Yugoslavia of Africa. This is 21st century world. God Is With Us!!!

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

MASSOB blasts British envoy, Arkwright for kicking against Biafra

— 16th December 2017

    From Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha   The Movement for the Actualization of the Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB,) led by Comrade Uchenna Madu has lambasted the British High commissioner Mr. Paul Arkwright for kicking against the restoration of Biafra. The group said Arkwright said that British government would not support secession or break…

  • Fayose politicking with Nigerians’ lives – Yari

    — 16th December 2017

      From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja The Chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum, Alhaji Abdulazeez Yari, has reacted to Governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose, criticism of $1 billion approved by the forum to aid the fight of insurgency in the north east. He said contrary to Fayose’s reaction, the decision was endorsed by all the…

  • Navy, OPC men in gun duel at Atlas Cove

    — 16th December 2017

        By Philip Nwosu Over 30,000 litres of petrol allegedly stolen from a broken pipeline in the Atlas Cove, Lagos have been recovered by operatives of the Nigerian Navy. The pipeline was supposed to be protected by a local security outfit, using members of the OPC, but the security company allegedly decided to help…

  • APC can accommodate all powerful politicians – Tinubu

    — 16th December 2017

    …Receives Alao-Akala, Folarin, others in Oyo From: Oluseye Ojo, IbadanFormer governor of Lagos State and National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has dismissed the insinuation that implosion is imminent in the party due to the way political heavyweights have been deflecting to the party ahead of 2019 general elections.In an interview with journalists…

  • Ekiti 2018: Fayose’s deputy, Oni,  APC chieftain in war of words

    — 16th December 2017

    …Outcome of  poll will  shock  Fayose, APC boasts We will win Ekiti with performance-Fayose’ s deputy From: WOLE BALOGUN, Ado-Ekiti Deputy Governor of Ekiti, Olusola Kolapo,  All Progressives Congress(APC) Deputy National Chairman(South), Chief Segun Oni and a chieftain of the party, Olusegun Osinkolu, in Saturday, exchanged verbal fireworks over which party would take over from…

Archive

December 2017
S M T W T F S
« Nov    
 12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share