MASSOB blasts British envoy, Arkwright for kicking against Biafra

From Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha

The Movement for the Actualization of the Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB,) led by Comrade Uchenna Madu has lambasted the British High commissioner Mr. Paul Arkwright for kicking against the restoration of Biafra.

The group said Arkwright said that British government would not support secession or break up of Nigeria.

Madu in a statement alleged that Arkwright made the comment when he visited Joy 101.9 FM in Jos, Plateau State, saying that MASSOB was surprised that such personality could make such provocative utterance.

“Though MASSOB understands that Arkwright is working for the interest of the Hausa Fulani through Nigerian government, but it’s a shame that he knows that Biafra agitators has right for freedom of speech should also know that self determination is guaranteed in United Nation Charter on Human Right, which Nigeria is signatory.”

“MASSOB doubts the credibility of the British High Commissioner in Nigeria. The world knows that Scotland is agitating for full sovereignty from United Kingdom but none of the Scottish agitators was arrested or killed by UK government instead they conducted a referendum to determine the wish of the people of Scotland.”

“Why is Britain, working against the actualization and restoration of the Biafra nation?

“MASSOB wishes to warn the Nigerian government of the consequence of spending millions of pounds to British diplomatic lobbies in order to frustrate the emergence of Biafra. Nobody can stop Biafra because God, history and humanity are on our side, Biafra revolution is indestructible.”